Grain and Oilseed Milling Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

12/16/2020 | 10:36am EST
BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their grain and oilseed milling industry group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005210/en/

Snapshot of BizVibe's grain and oilseed milling industry group and product categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Discover 2,000+ grain and oilseed milling company profiles on BizVibe. Browse unlimited company profiles for free

Companies listed under grain and oilseed milling are defined as being primarily engaged in the milling of flour, rice, and/or wet corn, crushing oilseeds and tree nuts, refining and/or blending vegetable oils, and manufacturing breakfast cereals. BizVibe’s detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with grain and oilseed milling companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/grain-and-oilseed-milling/

BizVibe’s Grain and Oilseed Milling Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries

100+ related product and service categories

Grain and oilseed milling company news tracking

What’s in a Company Profile?

  • Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
  • Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
  • Company performance and risk monitoring
  • Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
  • Accurate and up-to-date company information

Top Countries

BizVibe’s platform contains 2,000+ grain and oilseed milling company profiles which span across 100+ countries:

  • 300+ grain and oilseed milling companies in USA
  • 200+ grain and oilseed milling companies in India
  • 100+ grain and oilseed milling companies in United Kingdom
  • 100+ grain and oilseed milling companies in France
  • 90+ grain and oilseed milling companies in Canada

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all grain and oilseed milling companies into 100+ product and service categories including:

  • Flour Production
  • Rice Milling
  • Grain Milling
  • Cereal Processing
  • Vegetable Oil Manufacturing

View all related product and service categories

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboard to manage and track companies within grain and oilseed milling categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

  • Financial News
  • M&A Partnerships
  • Product/Service Launches
  • Management Moves
  • Compliance and Legal News

Manufacturing Industry Companies

The grain and oilseed milling industry group is a part of BizVibe’s manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total (including grain and oilseed milling). Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:

  • Animal Food Manufacturing
  • Sugar and Confectionery Product Manufacturing
  • Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing
  • Dairy Product Manufacturing
  • Other Food Manufacturing

View all manufacturing categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, BizVibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.


© Business Wire 2020
