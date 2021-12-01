Grain futures regain ground as coronavirus jitters ease

* CBOT wheat slid more than 4% on Tuesday
* Grains joined markets rout on variant, Fed tapering
concerns
* Corn, soy firm after also hitting near 3-week lows with
wheat
CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures turned
higher on Wednesday, recouping some of their steep losses from
the previous session, as investor concerns that the Omicron
coronavirus variant would derail the global economy began to
ease.
Corn and soybeans also regained ground on end-user buying,
traders said, following a rebound in crude oil and hopes of
export buyers looking for deals as soymeal futures led the soy
complex on the day.
"You still have (soybean) crush margins that are in the $2
to $2.50 per bushel range, and there's talk that China has
popped back into the market looking for more soybeans because of
this price break," said Don Roose, president of agricultural
broker U.S. Commodities.
Reuters could not immediately confirm any new Chinese offers
for U.S. soybeans.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) was up 0.44% at $7.90-3/4 a bushel by 1740 GMT.
CBOT soybeans were up 1.31% to $12.33-1/4 a bushel,
while most-active January soymeal futures gained 2.57%.
Corn was 1.06% higher at $5.73-1/2 a bushel.
Grain markets have been volatile in recent days,
particularly wheat futures, traders said.
Wheat has been seen as susceptible to liquidation after
investment funds increased long positions last month during a
rally to nine-year highs in Chicago and record peaks on
Euronext, the European benchmark.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn,
soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.
Funds were estimated to be net even in soymeal futures.
Wheat markets have soared in recent weeks as the possibility
of more Russian export restrictions and the risk of rain damage
to Australia's crop fanned fears of tight milling wheat
supplies.
"The technicals in the market have broken down to the down
side, and that's the signal that the funds are in a liquidating
mode," Roose said.
Commodity traders said they were keeping a close eye on U.S.
monetary policy moves - and whether that might further roil the
markets - after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the
risk of persistent inflation has risen.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Devika Syamnath, David Evans,
Kirsten Donovan)