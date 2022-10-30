Grain market braces for price flurry as Black Sea corridor in doubt

*
Moscow's withdrawal from deal renews world supply fears
Grain purchases for Ukraine sea ports stop, broker says
Situation unclear as other corridor parties plan
inspections
PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wheat futures are expected to
leap on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea corridor
agreement puts Ukrainian exports at risk, analysts said.
Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal on
Saturday, in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone
attack on its fleet in Russian-annexed Crimea.
Kyiv said Russia was making an excuse for a prepared exit
from the accord while Washington accused Moscow of weaponising
food.
Wheat markets have been very sensitive to developments in
Moscow's eight month-old invasion of Ukraine, as both countries
are among the world's largest wheat exporters.
Ukraine is also a major corn supplier.
The establishment of the corridor, which allowed over 9
million tonnes of grain and oilseed commodities to be shipped
from Ukrainian ports, helped to steady grain markets and curb
global prices after they hit record levels.
That relative calm is likely to end when Chicago and
Paris wheat, the world's two most-active wheat futures
contracts, start their trading week on Monday.
"Russia's announcement is certainly bullish for prices and
the start of the week is very likely to see prices climb, simply
because less grain is going to come out of Ukraine," Arthur
Portier of consultancy Agritel said.
Purchasing of grain for Black Sea ports in Ukraine has
stopped following Russia's decision, a Ukrainian broker said.
Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Sunday 218 vessels
were "effectively blocked" by Russia's decision to suspend its
participation in the grain export deal.
The corridor suspension could trigger a buying rush in
Chicago, where investment funds have a net short position.
CME Group applies daily limits on price movements, with the
current $0.70 cap on its Chicago wheat contract implying a
maximum possible rise of 8.4% compared with Friday's close of
$8.29-1/4 a bushel.
However, news that the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine -
the other parties to the corridor deal - had agreed on Sunday to
a plan for vessel movements and inspections on Oct. 31 tempered
reaction to Russia's day-earlier announcement.
"There were some mentions of wheat hitting limit
tonight, but given the relative calm after the drone attack, I
think 25 cents in wheat is fair," Joe Davis, director of
commodity sales at brokerage Futures International, said.
Market participants are watching to see if the corridor deal
can be salvaged, as the U.N. pursues negotiating efforts.
Carlos Mera, head of agricultural commodity markets research
at Rabobank, said wheat futures might jump by 5% to 10%, but
reaction could fade as Moscow quitting the deal had been partly
anticipated while Russia's exports have increased.
"There are increasing exports from Russia so in the short
term availability might still be there from the Black Sea," he
said.
But in the absence of the corridor, some traders and
analysts say Russia does not have extra logistics capacity to
fill the gap while adverse weather is creating concern about
harvest supplies in southern hemisphere exporters Argentina and
Australia.
"The end of the corridor is inevitably going to push up
prices and that makes the situation very bad for importers,"
Portier said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, additional reporting by Pavel
Polityuk; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)