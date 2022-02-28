Grain trader Bunge says sanctions may have 'adverse effect' on its Russian operations

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Global agricultural commodities trader
Bunge Ltd said continued conflict in Ukraine and stinging
sanctions on Russia could have an "adverse effect" on its
operations in the breadbasket region.
Bunge and rival agribusinesses Archer-Daniels-Midland Co
and Cargill Inc suspended operations in
Ukraine last week after Russia invaded its neighbor. But none
have stopped their business in Russia so far.
The conflict is threatening to further tighten global grain
and edible oils supplies, likely exacerbating soaring food
inflation. Russia and Ukraine supply nearly 30% of the world's
wheat exports, about 19% of corn exports and around 80% of
sunflower oil.
"The continuation of the conflict may trigger a series of
additional economic and other sanctions ... Any such sanctions
may also result in an adverse effect on our Russian operations,"
Bunge said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The West has moved to punish Russia by closing airspace to
Russian aircraft, shutting out some Russian banks from the SWIFT
global financial network and restricting Moscow's ability to use
its foreign reserves. A growing list of companies were looking
to exit Russia on Monday.
Bunge has been scaling back its Russian grain trading
activities in recent years, including the sale of its Rostov
grain export terminal last year that has left it with just $121
million in assets in Russia, according to the filing.
Archer-Daniels-Midland did not have an immediate comment on
its Russian operations. The company has an arm of its WILD
flavorings business in Russia and owns a 50% stake in Aston
Foods and Food Ingredients, a sweeteners and starches business.
Cargill maintains a far larger presence in Russia, with
about 2,500 employees and investments of more than $1.1 billion
in grain and oilseed processing, animal feed, poultry processing
and other businesses, according to the Cargill website.
Cargill declined to comment.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago
Editing by Marguerita Choy)