Grains, soybeans rally on fear of Russia-Ukraine conflict, surging oil

* Wheat hits 3-month top, corn touches highest since June
* Putin's recognition of rebel Ukraine regions fuels war
fears
* Soybeans rise amid energy rally, South American crop
worries
CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped to a
near three-month top on Tuesday and corn rallied to its highest
since June on worries that Russia's recognition of two breakaway
regions in eastern Ukraine could trigger conflict that could
disrupt Black Sea grain flows.
Soybeans rose for a fourth consecutive session and came
within a penny per bushel of a nine-month peak as soaring energy
markets lifted soybean oil futures by nearly 3%. Continuing
concern about a South American soy crop shortfall due to poor
weather added support.
"This is a supply-led market and the supplies are trapped
whether it's because of Russia-Ukraine or because of the
drought," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity
Analytics. "The market's trying to ration demand."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat surged 26 cents to
$8.23 a bushel by 11:50 a.m. CST (1650 GMT) after peaking at the
highest level for a most-active contract since Nov. 29.
CBOT March corn hit a contract high of $6.71-3/4 a
bushel and was up 11-3/4 cents at $6.66. All other months also
set contract highs.
March soybeans gained 22 cents to $16.23-1/2 a bushel
after hitting a peak of $16.32 earlier in the day.
Grains markets have been particularly sensitive to
developments in Moscow's standoff with the West over Ukraine,
since Russia and Ukraine account for a significant portion of
the world's wheat export supplies and a sizable share of corn
shipments.
Traders are assessing the impact of fresh measures by the
West to deter a further Russian incursion into Ukraine after
Germany put the brakes on a new gas pipeline and Britain hit
Russian banks with sanctions.
The market also continues to monitor weather in South
American corn and soy production areas, as well as drought
conditions in the U.S. Plains wheat belt where the winter crop
is due to break dormancy.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Mark Potter)