Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Grains, soybeans rally on fear of Russia-Ukraine conflict, surging oil

02/22/2022 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat hits 3-month top, corn touches highest since June

* Putin's recognition of rebel Ukraine regions fuels war fears

* Soybeans rise amid energy rally, South American crop worries

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped to a near three-month top on Tuesday and corn rallied to its highest since June on worries that Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine could trigger conflict that could disrupt Black Sea grain flows.

Soybeans rose for a fourth consecutive session and came within a penny per bushel of a nine-month peak as soaring energy markets lifted soybean oil futures by nearly 3%. Continuing concern about a South American soy crop shortfall due to poor weather added support.

"This is a supply-led market and the supplies are trapped whether it's because of Russia-Ukraine or because of the drought," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics. "The market's trying to ration demand."

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat surged 26 cents to $8.23 a bushel by 11:50 a.m. CST (1650 GMT) after peaking at the highest level for a most-active contract since Nov. 29.

CBOT March corn hit a contract high of $6.71-3/4 a bushel and was up 11-3/4 cents at $6.66. All other months also set contract highs.

March soybeans gained 22 cents to $16.23-1/2 a bushel after hitting a peak of $16.32 earlier in the day.

Grains markets have been particularly sensitive to developments in Moscow's standoff with the West over Ukraine, since Russia and Ukraine account for a significant portion of the world's wheat export supplies and a sizable share of corn shipments.

Traders are assessing the impact of fresh measures by the West to deter a further Russian incursion into Ukraine after Germany put the brakes on a new gas pipeline and Britain hit Russian banks with sanctions.

The market also continues to monitor weather in South American corn and soy production areas, as well as drought conditions in the U.S. Plains wheat belt where the winter crop is due to break dormancy. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.26% 746.46 Delayed Quote.-17.43%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.72% 636 End-of-day quote.7.21%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CST GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 2.4 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 97.13 Delayed Quote.24.97%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.76% 548.8132 Delayed Quote.10.03%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.23% 644.565 Delayed Quote.19.73%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.42% 447.3 End-of-day quote.8.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.12% 79.45 Delayed Quote.4.16%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.19% 786.25 End-of-day quote.2.01%
WTI 0.00% 92.622 Delayed Quote.23.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pMexico's telcel 5g network already has around 1 mln users connec…
RE
01:06pMexico's telcel to offer around 40 phones with 5g plans -ceo…
RE
01:06pSmall businesses still struggling financially, Fed survey finds
RE
01:05pMexico's telcel not planning to retire 2g and 3g networks -ceo…
RE
01:04pU.S. opposes Canada's digital services tax proposal
RE
01:04pU.s. treasury 2-year yield falls, last at 1.528% after auction…
RE
01:03pMexico’s telcel spending $1.8 billion this year as part of 5g l…
RE
01:00pHalf of payments in Caracas performed in U.S. dollars - study
RE
01:00pUstr office says should canada adopt a dst, ustr would examine a…
RE
01:00pU.s. trade representative's office says it opposes canada’s digi…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia, Ukraine war fears send oil soaring, shake stocks
2Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
3Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
4Volkswagen and top investor steer towards Porsche IPO
5Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030

HOT NEWS