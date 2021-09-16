GrammaTech : Selected SINET16 Award Winner

Company’s Government Research Division is Engine Driving Advances in Application Security Testing Products for DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain

GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced it was named a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2021. The annual SINET16 awards recognize the most innovative and compelling technologies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

GrammaTech was selected from a pool of 190 applications from 18 countries, following two rounds of evaluation by the SINET Judging Committee composed of 117 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

“SINET16 is one of the most respected innovator awards in the government and commercial sectors,” said Mike Dager, CEO of GrammaTech. “Being recognized for our unique binary approach to application security by a judging committee composed of the most accomplished practitioners, peers and venture capitalists in cybersecurity is a true honor.”

GrammaTech provides two application security testing (AST) products used by the world's most security and safety conscious organizations. The CodeSonar SAST solution integrates code quality, security and safety testing into an organizations software development lifecycle to accelerate DevSecOps adoption.

Its CodeSentry software supply chain security platform quickly analyzes commercial off the shelf software applications, identifies open source components and detects vulnerabilities enabling organizations to proactively improve their cybersecurity posture and reduce risk. The urgency around software supply chain security has escalated recently following several high profile incidents. Meanwhile, a recent study conducted by Osterman Research found that 100% of commercial off the shelf (COTS) applications tested contained open source components with exploitable security vulnerabilities.

“Congratulations to GrammaTech for being selected as one of this year's SINET16 Innovators,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. “This year’s class of winners are emerging as leaders in their field. We look forward to watching the company continue to grow and help protect our nation’s critical infrastructure, national security and economic interests.”

GrammaTech was selected based on cumulative scoring associated with:

The urgency in the marketplace for their products and solutions

How innovative and unique their solutions are

How well their products and technologies solve real and significant cybersecurity problems

What advantages exist over other solutions

The companies’ ability to succeed based on the state of their product, capital, and leadership

