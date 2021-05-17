GrammaTech : Wins Global InfoSec Award for Next-Gen Software Composition Analysis

Company Recognized at RSA Conference 2021

GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced its CodeSentry product has received the Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine for Next-Gen Software Composition Analysis. In its ninth year, the Global InfoSec Awards recognize innovative companies and products that provide a unique and compelling value proposition. Winners were selected by a panel of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals.

“Winning the Global InfoSec Award recognizes our groundbreaking and innovative binary approach to software composition analysis,” said Andrew Meyer, CMO for GrammaTech. “CodeSentry determines vulnerabilities and creates a software bill of materials without access to source code so customers know exactly what components are present in the applications they are using in their software supply chain.”

“GrammaTech was selected for the Global InfoSec Award by the judges because it understands tomorrow’s threats, today, and is innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

GrammaTech CodeSentry is a Binary Software Composition Analysis (SCA) solution that finally gives organizations the ability to identify and audit software components contained in the applications they want to deploy so they can know if they contain any hidden security vulnerabilities. Recent high profile cyber attacks have illustrated the need for a comprehensive approach to managing the security of the software supply chain. Until now most organizations were forced to deploy applications without any visibility into vulnerabilities they may introduce. CodeSentry eliminates this blind spot.

About GrammaTech

GrammaTech is a leading global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions used by the world's most security conscious organizations to detect, measure, analyze and resolve vulnerabilities for software they develop or use. The company is also a trusted cybersecurity and artificial intelligence research partner for the nation’s civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. GrammaTech has corporate headquarters in Bethesda MD, a Research and Development Center in Ithaca NY, and publishes Shift Left Academy an educational resource for software developers. Visit us at https://www.grammatech.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CodeSonar® and CodeSentry® are registered trademarks of GrammaTech, Inc.

