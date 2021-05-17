Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GrammaTech : Wins Global InfoSec Award for Next-Gen Software Composition Analysis

05/17/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Recognized at RSA Conference 2021

GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced its CodeSentry product has received the Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine for Next-Gen Software Composition Analysis. In its ninth year, the Global InfoSec Awards recognize innovative companies and products that provide a unique and compelling value proposition. Winners were selected by a panel of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals.

“Winning the Global InfoSec Award recognizes our groundbreaking and innovative binary approach to software composition analysis,” said Andrew Meyer, CMO for GrammaTech. “CodeSentry determines vulnerabilities and creates a software bill of materials without access to source code so customers know exactly what components are present in the applications they are using in their software supply chain.”

“GrammaTech was selected for the Global InfoSec Award by the judges because it understands tomorrow’s threats, today, and is innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

GrammaTech CodeSentry is a Binary Software Composition Analysis (SCA) solution that finally gives organizations the ability to identify and audit software components contained in the applications they want to deploy so they can know if they contain any hidden security vulnerabilities. Recent high profile cyber attacks have illustrated the need for a comprehensive approach to managing the security of the software supply chain. Until now most organizations were forced to deploy applications without any visibility into vulnerabilities they may introduce. CodeSentry eliminates this blind spot.

About GrammaTech

GrammaTech is a leading global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions used by the world's most security conscious organizations to detect, measure, analyze and resolve vulnerabilities for software they develop or use. The company is also a trusted cybersecurity and artificial intelligence research partner for the nation’s civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. GrammaTech has corporate headquarters in Bethesda MD, a Research and Development Center in Ithaca NY, and publishes Shift Left Academy an educational resource for software developers. Visit us at https://www.grammatech.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CodeSonar® and CodeSentry® are registered trademarks of GrammaTech, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pGovernment Investigations & Litigation Partner Cliff Stricklin Joins King & Spalding in Denver
PR
12:16pActivist investor Elliott urges Duke Energy to consider three-way separation
RE
12:16pGARTNER CSO & SALES LEADER CONFERENCE AMERICAS : Day 1 Highlights
PU
12:16pSEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION  : Redbox to go public
AQ
12:16pMONAT Takes Home Two Stevie® Awards at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®
BU
12:15pBritain calls for progress with EU on post-Brexit Northern Irish trade
RE
12:15pFRAPORT AG  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
12:15pPEPTONIC MEDICAL  : Peptonics enters into VagiVital® distributor agreement with Revisage in Poland
AQ
12:15pGECI INTERNATIONAL  : 2020-21 full-year revenues
AN
12:15pReGen III Signs Definitive Agreement with bp
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Bitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS