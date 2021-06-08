Log in
Grammy® Award-Nominated Musician Patrick Stump Performs Theme Song for 'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends,' Premiering This Summer on Disney Junior

06/08/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
-- Stump Also Serves as Composer and Songwriter on the Series --

GRAMMY® Award-nominated musician Patrick Stump, lead singer of the multiplatinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, will perform the theme song for "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends." Stump also serves as songwriter and composer for the series, which is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The theme song, which was also written and produced by Stump, is available today on the Disney Junior Hits Playlist and the digital soundtrack, Disney Junior Music: Spidey and His Amazing Friends, is set for release Friday, Sept. 17, on Walt Disney Records.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608006018/en/

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" tells the story of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, who together form Team Spidey and embark on heroic adventures to protect their community. (Photo credit: Disney Junior)

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" tells the story of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, who together form Team Spidey and embark on heroic adventures to protect their community. (Photo credit: Disney Junior)

Link to full main title theme song available here.

Photos are available here.

New images of the Marvel hero and villain characters that will appear in the series were also released today. The link to download character images is here.

Of his involvement with the series, Stump said, "When I was approached to write the music for 'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends,' I was first just excited to hear that Disney Junior was doing this show, and secondly, I think it took me all of 10 minutes to say yes and start writing the theme song in my head. As a lifelong Marvel fan, this is a dream come true for me, and I can't wait for kids and families, including my own kids, to see the show when it premieres this summer."

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" tells the story of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, who together form Team Spidey and embark on heroic adventures to protect their community. Geared towards preschoolers and their families, the series models the importance of teamwork and helping others and highlights themes of friendship, cooperation and problem-solving.

In addition to his work as lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of Fall Out Boy, Stump has worked as a producer, writer, and performer with a wide range of artists, including Elton John, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars. He also co-wrote, performed and produced the song "Immortals" for Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning feature film "Big Hero 6."

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends" is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions. Harrison Wilcox ("Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest") is executive producer, and Steve Grover ("Hello Ninja") is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's "Muppet Babies") and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S.") serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively.

*COPYRIGHT ©2021 Marvel. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of Disney Channels Worldwide. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.

Press materials are available at www.dgepress.com.

Follow on Instagram and Twitter for up-to-date news on #Marvel #SpideyAndHisAmazingFriends

-- Disney Junior --


© Business Wire 2021
