Grammy-Winner Steve Tyrell on Little Italy of LA Podcast

09/21/2021 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Listeners from around the world are invited to tune in to the Little Italy of Los Angeles Association (LILAA) Podcast on Wednesday, 9/22/21, 12:30 pm PST featuring Grammy-winning producer, singer/songwriter Steve Tyrell, interviewed by LILAA board member & award-winning-journalist Deborah Zara Kobylt. The show airs LIVE and will be available on FacebookYouTubeIGTV, and all video and audio platforms.

Steve will talk about his upcoming album, his mega-successful music career, his radio show, and growing up in Houston with Sicilian parents. 

Steve's breakthrough performance in "Father of the Bride" helped Tyrell reinvent his pop classics, including "The Way You Look Tonight" and "The Sunny Side of The Street." He's performed them on stage at The Carlyle, Catalina Club, and around the world, including for Prince Charles, at his request. His latest album, That Lovin' Feeling, debuted top five on the Billboard Jazz charts, and celebrates classics by Carole King, Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, and other music greats. 

Please join the the legendary Steve Tyrell, and perhaps he'll sing a tune or two. And congrats Deborah, CNN correspondent & former Fox11LA reporter, for her recent Journalist of the Year nomination by the LA Press Club for her Deborah Kobylt LIVE and LILAA Podcasts.  

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grammy-winner-steve-tyrell-on-little-italy-of-la-podcast-301381029.html

SOURCE Little Italy of Los Angeles Association


© PRNewswire 2021
