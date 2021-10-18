Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand Rebrand as Included Health

New research finds nearly half of Americans feel our healthcare system is exclusive

Grand Rounds Health and Doctor On Demand today announced their combined integrated virtual care and navigation company will be called Included Health. The new brand was announced alongside results of a new national survey showing that nearly half of Americans (45%) are prioritizing their health more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but 43% believe that the very system they rely on feels exclusive.

“Most of us feel marginalized by today’s healthcare, and it’s all about subtraction, taking things away from us,” said Owen Tripp, CEO of Included Health. “So we’re turning the existing model on its head. We’re adding – more of the right services at the right time with the right practitioners, more availability, more care, for everyone. All included.”

The survey conducted by YouGov among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 U.S. adults found new and unmet demand: 35% of those polled say the pandemic has made them want to find a doctor they can trust, and nearly 40% say it’s made them want to understand their healthcare better. But their number one worry remains understanding their healthcare, and one in four of those polled uses “confusion” to describe the current healthcare system.

In addition to our healthcare system being confusing, access to comprehensive care is limited. The demand for behavioral health services is rising and too often unmet. Among those polled, 60% agree that the current healthcare system needs to provide better access to mental health. Yet, more than 60% of all counties in the country still lack a single psychiatrist.

With nearly 40% of Americans planning to use virtual care post-pandemic, Included Health is meeting today’s healthcare needs with high-touch, high-tech care that gives people personalized guidance and access to what they really need: everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care – all integrated, all included.

The company partners with employers and health plans, including Walmart, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and more to provide comprehensive, convenient care. Included Health's guidance and care access deliver outcomes that matter. The company's offering has resulted in:

24% reduction in unnecessary medical visits

63% reduction in PHQ-9 depression symptoms

69% change in treatment recommendations

35% lower medical costs for members with at least one Virtual Primary Care visit

Included Health executives will be speaking at the HLTH 2021 conference, including participation on the following panels:

Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. ET: Delivering Diverse & Inclusive Benefits Dr. Ian Tong, Chief Medical Officer, Included Health

Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. ET: Forecasting Telehealth’s Trajectory Owen Tripp, Co-founder & CEO, Included Health



For more information, visit Included Health at includedhealth.com.

About Included Health

Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated virtual care and navigation. We’re on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We break down barriers to provide high-quality care for every person in every community — no matter where they are in their health journey or what type of care they need, from acute to chronic, behavioral to physical. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It’s all included. Learn more at includedhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005309/en/