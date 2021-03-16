Log in
Grand Rounds : and Doctor On Demand to Merge, Creating First of its Kind Patient-Centric Integrated Virtual Healthcare Company

03/16/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Combination of leaders in innovative telehealth and data-driven clinical navigation will revolutionize how millions of Americans receive healthcare

Grand Rounds, a leader in healthcare quality and navigation, and Doctor On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, announced today their merger agreement. The new integrated virtual care company will be the first of its kind. These two premier platforms will offer a patient and provider experience unmatched elsewhere, providing a full suite of digital and interactive solutions to help people address the $300 billion problem of uncoordinated care in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005328/en/

The new company will combine Grand Rounds’ data-driven clinical navigation platform and patient advocacy tools with Doctor On Demand’s preeminent virtual care offering to provide an unparalleled member experience. It will accelerate the adoption of virtual care in key areas including primary care, specialty care, chronic condition management, and behavioral health. Owen Tripp, CEO of Grand Rounds, will serve as the CEO of the expanded business. Both companies will continue to operate under their existing brands for the time being.

“No one has done this before, combining navigation and virtual care delivery. We think it’s the future,” said Owen Tripp, co-founder and CEO of Grand Rounds. “People make unguided healthcare decisions every day, often with higher costs and worse outcomes. Now, with Doctor On Demand, we’ll offer them coordinated support on all fronts—physical, behavioral, financial, administrative—and we’ll do it for everything from acute issues to life-long health. This is truly complete care, and it’s what we all need.”

“We’re building a next-generation virtual care company with a nationwide practice of diverse, dedicated providers and a multidisciplinary care team,” said Hill Ferguson, CEO of Doctor On Demand. “By fully integrating medical and behavioral healthcare with clinical navigation, we’re impacting healthcare where it actually happens—between a patient and their provider—and ensuring that experience is seamless, personalized, and can follow the patient wherever they go.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds is a new kind of healthcare company. Founded in 2011, the company is on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone, everywhere. The Grand Rounds team goes above and beyond to connect and guide people to the highest quality healthcare available for themselves and their loved ones. Our healthcare navigation and expert medical opinion solutions give people the best possible healthcare experience. Named one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2021 by Forbes and Best Employer Wellness Company in 2020 by UCSF Digital Health Awards, Grand Rounds works with inspiring employers and doctors to empower them to be the change agents we need to make our shared vision a reality. For more information, please visit www.grandrounds.com.

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand delivers Total Virtual Care™ for the way people live today. Our nationwide practice of dedicated clinicians and our innovative technology platform deliver better care experiences, better integration, and better outcomes for our patients and partners. Our full suite of personalized Total Virtual Care™ services include primary care, integrated behavioral health, everyday & urgent care, chronic condition management, and prevention. 24/7 triage, navigation, and ongoing care coordination ensure patients get the right care, at the right time. Doctor On Demand partners with leading health insurers and employers to deliver these services to more than 98 million Americans across commercial, Medicare and Medicaid. For more information, visit www.doctorondemand.com.


© Business Wire 2021
