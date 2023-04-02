STORY: In an interview with Reuters, Jane Smith, 80, did a walkthrough of her house on Saturday (April 1).

"We were in the basement. Three children next door, their parents, the dog, our dog, my three grandchildren, my husband and son. And, but you didn't realise, you had no idea it was doing this much damage out here. It was so fast," she said as she made her way through the debris of what was once her home.

The violent storm packing high winds and heavy rains ripped through Southern and Midwestern sections of the United States as it headed east on Saturday, leaving at least 22 dead and scores injured, according to officials and media reports.

At least five people were killed in Arkansas, according to officials, as first responders sifted through debris for more possible victims after tornadoes sliced through the state on Friday.