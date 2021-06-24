Grange Insurance Commits Additional $1 Million to Advance Racial Equality, Support Health and Human Services

Today, Grange Insurance Company announced that it is committing $1 million to local nonprofits to support social justice equality, health and human service initiatives and economic disparities because of COVID-19.

“For more than 85 years, Grange has long been a steadfast partner to local nonprofits who are committed to helping build safer, stronger, and more vibrant communities," said John Ammendola, Grange President and CEO. “Grange is dedicated to making our business and community more diverse, inclusive and equitable. With today’s financial commitment, we are continuing to support our communities most vulnerable during a time of great need due to the pandemic."

Through its Grange Insurance Gives Foundation, the company approved a total of $1 million grants to be released over the next few months. Grange is currently distributing $100,000 to each of the following organizations in Central Ohio: Center for Healthy Families, Central State University, Columbus Urban League, Impact Community Action, Mid-Ohio Foodbank and YMCA of Central Ohio and $100,000 to Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity (Appleton, WI) in support of our affiliate partner Integrity Insurance, who writes business in Wisconsin. Grange identified these organizations based on established relationships and the services they provide to the community.

As part of this special donation, Grange is also contributing to LifeCare Alliance, Volunteers of America, Children’s Hunger Alliance, Furniture Bank, Grange Insurance Audubon Center and YWCA. The remaining funds will be distributed to other nonprofits over the next few months. This $1 million commitment is in addition to the nearly $1 million Grange already planned to give to nonprofits in 2021, including top partner United Way of Central Ohio.

Center for Healthy Families engages parenting teens and their children in opportunities to acquire self-sufficiency capabilities of health and well-being, positive networks, education and employment. Grange’s gift will support “The Commission on Black Girls” which was established to study and assess the quality of life of Black Girls in Central Ohio. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit centerforhealthyfamilies.org.

Central State University is Ohio’s only public historically black university. It embraces diversity and strives to produce graduates with the knowledge, skills and dispositions to make valuable contributions to society. Grange’s gift will support paid internships and scholarships to students and the Center of Excellence which provides opportunities for CSU students to launch and manage a successful career through internships and training. To learn more or donate, visit centralstate.edu.

Columbus Urban League empowers African Americans and disenfranchised groups through economic, educational and social progress. Grange’s gift will support empowerment workshops. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit cul.org.

IMPACT Community Action works to break the cycle of poverty, providing short term aid and helping clients work toward long term self-sufficiency. Grange’s gift will support operations and the new commercial kitchen/cafeteria for its Side Hustle program, benefiting small business entrepreneurs. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit impactca.org.

Mid-Ohio Foodbank aims to provide efficient, effective ways for hungry people in Central Ohio to meet their basic food and nutrition needs. Grange’s gift will provide meals to individuals and families. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit midohiofoodbank.org.

YMCA of Central Ohio is committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Grange’s gift will provide early learning programs for low-income preschool and school-age children at the North YMCA. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit ymcacolumbus.org.

Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity builds strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Grange’s gift will support a construction of a new Habitat home in Appleton, WI. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit foxcitieshabitat.org.

About Grange Insurance

Grange Insurance Company, with $3 billion in assets and in excess of $1 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home and business insurance protection. Life insurance offered by Grange Life Insurance and Kansas City Life Insurance. Established in 1935, the Grange Insurance Company and its affiliate Integrity Insurance Company serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

