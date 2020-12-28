Granit Skopje : GD Granit AD Skopje winner of the AWARD for Significant Corporate Donor in 2020

On December 18, 2020 in honor of the International Day of Human Solidarity, SOS Children's Village organized an event 'One Family' sponsored by Mrs. Elizabeta Georgievska, wife of the President of RNM, at which event plaques were awarded to the donors that support the noble mission of this organization, and the exhibition of Martin Bureski`s art works, a young man from the SOS Children's Village, was opened.

GD Granit AD Skopje, as one of the corporate donors, continues to strongly support the mission of the SOS Children's Village, whose motto is: 'No child deserves to grow alone.'

Moved by the determination and ambition of the children who grow and develop in SOS Children's Village, but also aware that the future is more certain and brighter with people like them, not only that we continue to be part of their work, but we also strive to deepen of multi-level cooperation.

It is our privilege and honor to help them not to grow on their own.