Grant Thornton International : invests in tax practice growth

Leading business and financial advisory firm Grant Thornton UK LLP announces senior promotions in its tax practice as it invests in the future.

The firm has seen strong demand from clients for tax support throughout an unprecedented period of challenge, change and growth over the past year, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit among the major challenges businesses have faced.

Karen Campbell-Williams, Head of Tax at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said:

'The last year has been incredibly challenging for many businesses but also delivered the opportunity to pivot to new ways of working and new business models. As a trusted advisor we have worked closely with our clients to help them adapt to change and seize opportunities. In a world of increasingly complex tax legislation, with wider public and other stakeholder scrutiny, it's vital that businesses can rely on expert support to help them survive, thrive and do the right thing.'

The firm is announcing the appointment of five new tax partners. These include Katy Bond and David Willott, who were promoted to Partner in the Global Mobility Services and South Region Corporate Tax teams respectively. Katy leads a team supporting a range of clients getting to grips with 'work anywhere' policies, globally dispersed and agile talent and high value overseas assignees. David supports a range of fast growth and mid-market clients as they expand internationally, seize M&A opportunities and helps shareholders realise value.

Nick Garside and Paul Wilson have been promoted to Partner in Grant Thornton's Indirect Tax team. Nick, who is based in London, and Paul, based in the North West, lead their teams in providing expert support to a range of clients on post-Brexit structuring and compliance, the implications and opportunities of pandemic-driven trading and operational models as well as core domestic and international reporting and advisory services.

Also promoted to Partner is David Francis, who leads Tax Dispute Resolution. David uses the skills and knowledge he has gained over his career, half which was spent as an Inspector of Taxes, to support a wide range of clients with their interaction with HM Revenue and Customs. David specialises in resolving lengthy, complex tax enquiries, with a significant focus on reputation management following HMRC-delivered pandemic support and the associated scrutiny on business compliance.

Karen Campbell-Williams concludes:

'Our people have responded brilliantly across the board over the last year and I'm delighted to welcome these new promotions to the partnership. I'm also really pleased to recognise the outstanding contributions of Emma Niven in London Corporate Tax, Louise Gannon who leads Not for Profit Tax, Sarah Cuff, from the London Private Tax team, Guilherme Dargam Franca from Tax Quality and Risk in London, and Douglas Tailby from the Corporate Tax team in Leeds who have all been promoted to Director.

'This is an exciting time for our tax business as we invest in our people, grow our business and support our clients as they navigate an increasingly complex environment both nationally and globally. We continue to invest in growth and actively looking for new talent at all levels to support this.'