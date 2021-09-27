Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Grant Thornton fined $3.2 mln over Patisserie Valerie audit

09/27/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it was sanctioning accounting firm Grant Thornton and one of its partners David Newstead over their audit of Patisserie Valerie, the cafe chain that collapsed in 2018 following accounting irregularities.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it was fining Grant Thornton 4 million pounds ($5.47 million), although that would be cut to 2.34 million pounds due to mitigating factors, as well as imposing a series of non-financial measures to improve its procedures. Newstead was to be fined 150,000 pounds, falling to 87,750 pounds, due to mitigating factors.

The FRC said Grant Thornton's audits during 2015, 2016 and 2017 missed "red flags" and involved a failure to stand back and challenge management.

"We regret the quality of our work fell short of what was expected of us in this instance," Grant Thornton said in a statement.

"Since the period in question, we have invested significantly in our audit practice to better ensure consistent quality and have started to see the material outcome of this investment," it added.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06aSignal says messaging has recovered for 99% of users, still working on the remaining 1%
RE
03:03aMARKETMIND : Teutonic shifts
RE
03:03aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher
DJ
03:02aThai finance minister still eyeing GDP growth of 1.3% this year
RE
02:59aAustralia's Beach to supply LNG to BP Singapore from Waitsia project
RE
02:59aJapanese shares give up early gains as investors book profits
RE
02:58aREFILE-MORNING BID-Teutonic shifts
RE
02:57aGoldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens
RE
02:54aAldi UK to invest $1.8 billion to accelerate growth
RE
02:51aGrant Thornton fined $3.2 mln over Patisserie Valerie audit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPEC-S&P GLOBAL PLATTS SAYS TO LAUNCH CARBON INTENSITY, CARBON OFFSET ..
2News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
3China's power crunch begins to weigh on economic outlook
4Many Apple, Tesla suppliers halt production in China amid power pinch
5U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

HOT NEWS