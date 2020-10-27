Log in
GrapheneCA Ready to Market New Microbe-Proof Coating for Indoor Surfaces

10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Graphene supplier and product manufacturer Nano Graphene, Inc. (d/b/a GrapheneCA), has added another innovative product to its line-up of graphene-improved coatings which protect various frequently contacted surfaces.  

The new graphene-enhanced, superhydrophobic coating has an antimicrobial additive which can protect various indoor surfaces, such as fabric seats, carpeting, leather and vinyl, with just a single coat. The product is safe, odorless, and easy to apply with a hand sprayer. 

“Our new product is ideal for protecting car seats against microbes, especially taxicabs and Uber cars where passengers come and go frequently. Also, office chairs, luggage, hotel lounge chairs and certainly seats at hospital admission facilities and waiting rooms.  The list is endless.  We believe we have a better way to protect surfaces long-term,” said Sergey Voskresensky, COO at GrapheneCA.  

The new antimicrobial coating is a further positive step towards the protection of surfaces. It dries in just 30 minutes, prevents the deposition and survival of dangerous pathogens on surfaces for up to 5 years. This product contains graphene, the first-discovered 2D material with properties such as extreme hydrophobicity, impermeability, and chemical resistance.

GrapheneCA has developed a number of advanced antimicrobial coatings for various purposes, which include Dr. Nano Flooring and Dr. Metal, which are ISO-tested products. 

New research demonstrates that COVID-19 can stay on common surfaces and remain infectious for weeks. Additionally, studies show that the virus can survive on surfaces at room temperatures for longer than previously thought.

About GrapheneCA

GrapheneCA is a New-York based engineering and technology company focused on developing innovative products using graphene-based components. GrapheneCA offers original design manufacturers (ODMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with high-quality, off-the-shelf products for multiple industries and sectors including construction, medicine, geotextiles, 3D printing, composites, and many others.

The company’s line of graphene-improved coatings has been tested and accredited by numerous ISO standards. Learn more by visiting: https://grapheneca.com.

Media contact: info@graphene.ca

Investor and Investment Contact: 
Peter Nesveda
Vice President Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
Email: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

