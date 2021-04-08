Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Graphic: Global debt ETFs see biggest decline in net assets since at least 2002

04/08/2021 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Arrangement of various world currencies including Chinese Yuan, US Dollar, Euro, British Pound

(Reuters) - Global bond ETFs saw the biggest quarterly fall in the value of their holdings in at least 19 years during January-March as yields across markets spiked on expectations of a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and inflation.

According to Refinitiv data, the combined net assets of 1,719 global bond ETFs tracked by Lipper fell to $1.48 trillion at the end of March, from $1.53 trillion at the end of December.

That fall of about $52 billion in the first quarter was the biggest since at least September 2002, which is the earliest such data available.

The iShares iBoxx $ Inv Grade Corporate Bond ETF saw an erosion of over $13 billion in net assets, while the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF witnessed over $4 billion drop in their net assets each last quarter.

Global bond ETFs saw their asset size grow last year as bonds rallied on the back of unprecedented stimulus pumped by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks support their economies during the pandemic.

The data showed bond ETFs received an inflow of $47.8 billion in the March quarter, which was the lowest in a year.

A recent Reuters poll showed that another bond market sell-off is likely to happen in the next three months, although analysts did not predict a runaway rise in sovereign yields.

The U.S 10-year yield was trading at 1.632% on Thurday, falling further from the 14-month high of 1.726% touched at the end of last month.


Quarterly ETF flows
' style='max-width:600px;display:block' />


Biggest ETF outflows
' style='max-width:600px;display:block' />


Biggest decline in net assets
' style='max-width:600px;display:block' />

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aDollar at two-week low after U.S. weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly
RE
10:37aS&P 500 scales new record high on tech boost
RE
10:36aWeaker currencies push Indian, Thai rice export rates lower
RE
10:33aS&P 500 scales new record high on tech boost
RE
10:26aNaspers investors want big deals, share buyback after Tencent windfall
RE
10:24aGRAPHIC : Global debt ETFs see biggest decline in net assets since at least 2002
RE
10:24aPakistan may need to dampen economic growth hopes - IMF
RE
10:24aSterling steadies vs dollar, euro after profit-taking knock
RE
10:17aGM extends North America production cuts due to chip shortage
RE
10:16aUSDA UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE  : Announces Upcoming Changes to the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Rice and Soybean Tables
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
4Dovish Fed lifts Wall Street stock futures to record high
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ