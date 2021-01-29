Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Graphic: Lithium price bust turns to boom as electric vehicle sales soar

01/29/2021 | 09:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the brine pools and processing areas of the SQM lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile

LONDON (Reuters) - Lithium prices in China had their strongest month in more than five years in January and are set to climb further as demand from booming electric vehicle (EV) sales begins to outstrip supply.

Spot prices for lithium carbonate, used in rechargeable batteries that power EVs, soared 37% in China this month, the most since December 2015.

They stand at an 18-month high of 72,000 yuan ($11,175) a tonne, as assessed by Asian Metal, compared with six-year lows of less than 40,000 yuan in August.

The rally could herald the end of a three-year downturn on the lithium market, where oversupply sent prices plunging and stymied investment in new projects.

Building blocks to recovery https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/ygdvzaebapw/buildingblocks.JPG

"Demand for lithium chemicals has begun to outpace growth on the supply-side," said Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) analyst George Miller, adding consumers were eager to secure supply ahead of looming deficits.

BMI said it expects a 6,000-tonne deficit this year compared to a mostly balanced market in 2020.

Sales of new energy vehicles in top auto market China rose 49.5% year-on-year in December and 11% overall in 2020 after a sluggish start to the year.

Jake Fraser, senior consultant at Roskill, said lithium availability on the spot market was tight, but the market did not lack supply overall.

The lithium price jump has "largely been underpinned by a flurry of buying activity and large-volume contracts," he said.

Tesla Inc, which signed a five-year deal to buy lithium hydroxide from China's Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group in December is one example of an EV maker locking in supplies.

Lazarus of lithium https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/yzdpxgwakvx/lazarus3.JPG

Low prices previously made miners, including SQM, its Chinese shareholder Tianqi Lithium, and Australia's Wesfarmers, delay planned expansions.

But the mood is changing. Shares in debt-laden Tianqi - which in December staved off financial collapse by agreeing to sell a stake in its Australian assets - jumped more than 50% in January and hit a record high.

Chemical reaction https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/xegvbewqnpq/chemicalreaction.JPG

"We certainly feel the market is on the cusp of the next surge in demand growth," Roskill's Fraser said, projecting lithium-ion batteries will need 1.85 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in 2030, up from 238,000 tonnes in 2020.

Roskill lithium demand forecast

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Tom Daly; editing by Pratima Desai and Barbara Lewis)

By Zandi Shabalala and Tom Daly


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SICHUAN YAHUA INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. -2.39% 22.83 End-of-day quote.4.01%
TESLA, INC. -3.32% 835.43 Delayed Quote.18.39%
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION -0.91% 66.6 End-of-day quote.69.60%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.38% 6.4393 Delayed Quote.0.01%
WESFARMERS LIMITED -0.81% 54.8 End-of-day quote.8.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31aWall Street set to open lower after J&J vaccine data
RE
09:31aCitron to stop publishing short-selling research, says Left
RE
09:26aGRAPHIC : Lithium price bust turns to boom as electric vehicle sales soar
RE
09:23aRobinhood raises $1 billion of fresh funding from existing investors
RE
09:23aGameStop back on the rise as Robinhood eases trading ban
RE
09:18aRobinhood pauses instant buying of crypto currencies amid volatility
RE
09:17aMalaysia cautions investors over social media groups promoting stocks
RE
09:15aMexican Economy Posts Biggest Decline in Decades in 2020 -- Update
DJ
09:14aBitcoin Trust Fully Invested on First Day of Trading
GL
09:14aRepeal of State-Tax Deduction Cap Pitched for Covid-19 Relief Bill
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : GameStop back on the rise as Robinhood eases trading ban
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : tops forecasts as 5G lifts off

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ