Graphic: Tracking the vaccine race

Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said on Monday their experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, a much higher efficacy rate than the 50% minimum required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Multiple vaccines are likely to make it to market and success will depend on a number of factors, including immune response, safety and distribution.

Reuters

is tracking the candidates closest to producing results in this tracker:

(Reporting by Christine Soares, Editing by Tiffany Wu)