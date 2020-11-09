Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Graphic: Tracking the vaccine race

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 05:39pm EST

(Reuters) - The race to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus is entering a critical stretch, with several candidates that were first out of the gate beginning to release late-stage trial data.

Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said on Monday their experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, a much higher efficacy rate than the 50% minimum required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Multiple vaccines are likely to make it to market and success will depend on a number of factors, including immune response, safety and distribution.

Reuter
s is tracking the candidates closest to producing results in this tracker:https://tmsnrt.rs/36jDuuj

(Reporting by Christine Soares, Editing by Tiffany Wu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC. -45.38% 34.61 Delayed Quote.482.89%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -2.03% 8301 Delayed Quote.11.38%
BIONTECH SE 13.91% 104.8 Delayed Quote.171.55%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 4.65% 162.2 End-of-day quote.175.15%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -19.28% 8.5 Delayed Quote.219.09%
MODERNA, INC. 7.30% 77.74 Delayed Quote.270.40%
NOVAVAX, INC. 0.50% 90.31 Delayed Quote.2,157.79%
PFIZER INC. 7.69% 39.2 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.15% 4917.85 End-of-day quote.16.42%
SANOFI 1.93% 84.93 Real-time Quote.-7.03%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 1.66% 18.4 End-of-day quote.-35.33%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pArgentina to seek new extended IMF facility to replace failed program, says Guzman
RE
05:45pBehind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
RE
05:44pUtilities Up As Investors See Biden Support For Renewable-Energy Spending -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:42pCommunications Services Mixed As Disney Rallies, Netflix Falls On Vaccine Update - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Down Amid Rotation Into Retail, Energy Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pGRAPHIC : Tracking the vaccine race
RE
05:38pFed's Mester says all emergency lending facilities should be extended
RE
05:37pFed's Kaplan sees downside risk from virus resurgence
RE
05:37pWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05:36pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields, Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Vaccine news catapults investors' economic-recovery bets
3S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
5MODERNA, INC. : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group