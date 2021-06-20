Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
Latest News
Graphics Card (GPU) Prime Day Deals (2021): Early NVIDIA GTX Series & RTX Series Video Card & More Savings Compared by Save Bubble

06/20/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on graphics card deals at the early Prime Day 2021 sale, featuring NVIDIA RTX Series & GTX Series savings

Here’s our list of all the early graphics card (GPU) deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, together with the latest offers on top-rated NVIDIA video cards like the GTX Series & RTX Series. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best graphics card deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to check out Amazon’s full range of Prime Day deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

How a PC handles games largely depends on its graphics card (GPU), and for gamers, it’s a crucial piece of their rigs. NVIDIA is one of the most well-known names in the scene for a reason. Its GeForce GTX 16 Series and GeForce RTX 20 Series deliver where it counts, while the GeForce RTX 30 Series pushes past the limits of its predecessors, featuring DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) that uses AI for improved frame rates. AMD is the main rival of NVIDIA in the space. Its Radeon RX 6000 Series stands out with its FidelityFX, which is the company’s answer to DLSS.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
