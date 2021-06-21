Graphics Card (GPU) Prime Day Deals 2021: NVIDIA GTX & RTX Series Video Card & More Deals Rated by Consumer Walk

Prime Day experts at Consumer Walk have reviewed the best graphics card (GPU) deals for Prime Day, featuring all the top savings on the RTX (3070, 3080 & 3090) & GTX series video cards. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best graphics card deals:
-
Save up to $180 on AMD & NVIDIA graphics cards at Amazon - get the best deals on NVIDIA GTX & RTX graphics cards and AMD RX GPUs
-
Save up to $250 on ASUS graphics cards at Amazon - check current prices on ASUS ROG & ASUS TUF NVIDIA GPUs & ASUS AMD RX graphics cards
-
Save up to $731 on MSI NVIDIA & AMD GPUs at Amazon - see live prices on MSI Ventus, MSI Gaming X, MSI Suprim X & more MSI GPUs
-
Save up to $400 on NVIDIA RTX graphics cards at Amazon - check the latest deals on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti & more RTX cards
-
Save up to $400 on NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards at Amazon - see current prices on ASUS, MSI, Zotac & Gigabyte RTX 3080 & RTX 3080 Ti GPUs
-
Save up to $156 on NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPUs at Amazon - check live prices on NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics cards from EVGA, ASUS, MSI, Zotac & more
-
Save on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards at Amazon - NVIDIA RTX 3090 24GB GDDR6X, 10496 CUDA cores, up to 1.7GHz boost, 384-bit bandwidth
-
Save up to $90 on GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs at Amazon - view current prices on the re-released NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics cards from ASUS, MSI & more
-
Save up to 53% on NVIDIA GeForce & Quadro graphics cards at Amazon - check the latest deals on NVIDIA Quadro workstation GPUs & GeForce gaming graphics cards
-
Save on NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics cards at Amazon - view the best deals on NVIDIA GTX 1050, 1050 Ti, 1060, 1650, GTX 1660, GTX 1660 Ti & more
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page for thousands more deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
No gaming PC will be complete without powerful graphics card & video cards that delivers smooth, high-definition image rendering for a truly immersive gaming experience. With a wide range of GPU chipsets available in the market, gamers will need to carefully consider which offers the best value out of their budget. Those with deeper pockets can go for something more premium, like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti from the RTX series. More affordable options such as the GTX 1070 Ti are also available, banking on a solid combination of power and value for more standard gaming rigs.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005171/en/