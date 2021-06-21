Log in
Graphics Card (GPU) Prime Day Deals 2021: NVIDIA GTX & RTX Series Video Card & More Deals Rated by Consumer Walk

06/21/2021 | 03:51am EDT
A list of all the best graphics card (GPU) deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring offers on NVIDIA RTX & GTX series GPU & AMD RX GPUs

Prime Day experts at Consumer Walk have reviewed the best graphics card (GPU) deals for Prime Day, featuring all the top savings on the RTX (3070, 3080 & 3090) & GTX series video cards. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best graphics card deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page for thousands more deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

No gaming PC will be complete without powerful graphics card & video cards that delivers smooth, high-definition image rendering for a truly immersive gaming experience. With a wide range of GPU chipsets available in the market, gamers will need to carefully consider which offers the best value out of their budget. Those with deeper pockets can go for something more premium, like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti from the RTX series. More affordable options such as the GTX 1070 Ti are also available, banking on a solid combination of power and value for more standard gaming rigs.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
04:07aGO P L C  : Malta renews 3-year contract with Anam for Managed SMS Firewall Services
AQ
04:07aAHLSTROM MUNKSJÖ OYJ  : Munksjö advances with investment at Malmedy plant to expand production capacity
AQ
04:07aAMAZON COM  : Bedsure Home Offers Millions of Customers Summer-Ready Products for Prime Day 2021
AQ
04:07aDAI ICHI LIFE  : Corporate Governance Report
PU
04:07aBIFFA  : 'Resourceful, Responsible' - Sustainability Report
PU
04:06aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED  : Results of 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
04:06aHealth, new Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Retreat by Giannuzzi opened its doors
GL
04:05aNKT A/S  : completes onshore repair of the high-voltage power cable system Kontiskan-1
PU
04:05aThree banks pledge interest-free loans to prop up Vietnam Airlines
RE
04:04aASTRAZENECA  : India begins inoculating all adults with free shots
RE
1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..
3MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : MACQUARIE : Australia rejects $36 billion wind, solar, hydrogen project
4China, Hong Kong stocks fall after Fed's surprise turn
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : THE LATEST: Policy switch aims to boost India's vaccinations

