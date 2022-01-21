Log in
Grassley: Complete Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act Needed to Secure Market Access for Independent Producers

01/21/2022
01.21.2022
Grassley: Complete Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act Needed to Secure Market Access for Independent Producers
WASHINGTON - Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today made the following comment on the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act:
"I'm pleased to see that the American Farm Bureau is reaffirming their support for the goals of our bipartisan bill to improve competition and market access for livestock producers. Thanks in part to their efforts, the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act is supported by a bipartisan group of 16 Senators. I'm confident it would advance out of the Senate Agriculture Committee if it were brought up for a vote.
"I partnered with Senators Fischer, Tester and Wyden on this bill based on what I'm hearing directly from Iowa's independent cattle producers. When packers limit their ability to negotiate a fair price, especially when consumers are seeing prices skyrocket at the grocery story, the market clearly isn't working. I understand that the cartel of four meat packers, which controls 85 percent of the beef market, is pressuring others in the ag community to oppose this bill. However, I remain focused on providing the most complete solution to improve price transparency and market access to the independent producers I hear from each day," Grassley said.

-30-

Disclaimer

Chuck Grassley published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 02:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS