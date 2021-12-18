Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gratitude Lodge Suggests Sober Holiday Celebration Activities

12/18/2021 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For persons in recovery, holiday celebrations can present some significant challenges. Many traditional celebrations include drinking, which can become a nerve-wracking experience to stay sober when surrounded by temptation and indulgence. You've done a good job until now getting and staying sober - so don't risk a setback. Instead, indulge yourself in these sober holiday celebration activities suggested by the caring and professional team at Gratitude Lodge.

We have helped numerous victims of addiction in Newport Beach and Long Beach, California, stick with their resolve to remain sober through the holidays and other especially challenging periods by offering sober alternatives and safe environments. Some of these sober activities are great to use any time of year; simply adapt them to the current season. Others are specific to the end-of-year holidays that are usually busy with family and loved ones.

As your most important support team usually consists of close family and loved ones, it is usually best to ask them to share these sober celebration activities. Who knows - you may begin new family traditions that bring joy and elevate a sober lifestyle for generations to come!

Choose & Decorate a Holiday Tree

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or another tradition, choosing and decorating a themed holiday tree is a fun and interactive celebration that is sure to inspire lots of laughter and memories. Agree on a theme beforehand and ask participants to bring an ornament of any kind to match the theme.

Plan an Outdoor Adventure

California holidays are ripe for getting outdoors and enjoying nature. Whether you choose the pristine sands and water near Gratitude Lodge's Long Beach or Newport Beach locations, go hiking on nearby mountain trails or simply take a walk through an outdoor exhibit at a local park, getting outdoors and exercising together can be fun. Be sure to take along plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Enjoy a Holiday Movie Marathon

What is your favorite holiday movie? Gather everyone into the living room on chairs and pillows and watch a marathon of holiday classics. This writer recommends A Christmas Carol (1984), starring George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge,

Tour Neighborhoods to View Holiday Decorations

Decorating through the holidays is still a tradition many observe. Pile into vehicles, stop at your favorite malt shop for shakes and drive through local neighborhoods after dark to enjoy all the lighted holiday displays. Some communities even have public holiday trees and displays that are well worth enjoying.

Gratitude Lodge in Long Beach and Newport Beach, CA exists to provide quality professional services for those struggling with substance addiction. We provide safe, encouraging sober living environments, inpatient and outpatient rehab, detox services, counseling and more. Give us a call for help conquering addiction or for more sober holiday celebration ideas.

Gratitude Lodge

marketing@gratitudelodge.com

Related Images






Image 1: Happy Couple Christmas Tree


Happy couple decorating Christmas tree together



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Happy Couple Christmas Tree

Happy Couple Christmas Tree

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:00aTurkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
RE
09:58aDid You Acquire (FKWL) Before September 17, 2020? Should Franklin Wireless Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel
GL
09:56aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action
GL
09:34aExplosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
RE
09:30aWe wish you a merry vaccine! Lisbon starts inoculating children
RE
09:25aChelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship
RE
09:04a'Super Saturday' set to lure last-minute shoppers in U.S. despite Omicron surge
RE
09:01aU.S. Senate confirms ex-Chicago Mayor Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan
RE
08:50aSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL receives prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award 2021
PU
08:50aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :mutual termination of subscription agreement for proposed joint venture & entry into new term sheet
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
2Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
3Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
4Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
5Telecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board

HOT NEWS