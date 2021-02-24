Log in
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network Partner on Opry's Live Sat., Feb. 27 Broadcast to Benefit Feeding America

02/24/2021 | 03:08pm EST
Atlanta, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN), The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network are coming together on Saturday, February 27 during the live Opry broadcast to help raise money and awareness of food insecurity.  A rising demand for nutrition assistance due to the pandemic has been compounded by extreme weather across several states last week, including multiple markets served by Gray television stations. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries in nearly every community across the country. Viewers will be directed to make a donation at www.feedingamerica.org/circle.

Opry members Chris Janson and Travis Tritt along with rising new artist Hailey Whitters will perform on this special live broadcast. Bobby Bones will host the performances at 9 PM ET / 8PM CT on Gray television stations and on Circle, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The show will also be heard on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse.  Additionally, all partners will be joining in a concerted campaign across their social channels.

“Food insecurity is something no family should experience. Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry, and Circle’s growing network, to have a positive impact for people who so badly need help,” said Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney.

“For 95 years the Grand Ole Opry has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” said Dan Rogers, Vice President and Executive Producer, Grand Ole Opry.  “When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”

“Circle’s mission is to unite country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love. Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well,” said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network’s General Manager.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. It is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the country. Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households.  During 2020, our stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore, Inc.’s audience measurement service. We also own video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content.

About the Grand Ole Opry

Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, Tenn. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP). For more information, visit opry.com.

About Circle Network:

Circle is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. The network recently announced ad-support streaming distribution partnerships with The Roku Channel, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus, XUMO and VIZIO Free Channels, bringing its country lifestyle programming to millions more through TVs, smart phones and tablets. Named Pollstar’s #1 Livestreamer for 2020, Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray Television.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

# # #


Gray Contact: 
Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President - Local Media, 504-483-1100

For the Grand Ole Opry:
Schmidt Relations
Jessie Schmidt  Jessie@schmidtpr.com 615-491-7988
Dixie Owen      Dixie@schmidtpr.com 615-440-6171

For Circle:
Lauren Kelcher Stevenson / Sam Stephens / Alexia Lopez / Charlotte Mabry circle@sunshinesachs.com or Teresa George/ tgeorge@circleplus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
