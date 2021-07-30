GrayRobinson : Attorney Tom Cloud Receives Prestigious Paul S. Buchman Award from FMAA

GrayRobinson today announced Attorney Thomas Cloud is a recipient of the 2021 Paul S. Buchman Award by the Florida Municipal Attorneys Association (FMAA) for his contributions to the field of municipal law.

FMAA annually presents the Paul S. Buchman Award to the state’s most outstanding municipal attorney in honor of Buchman, an attorney who spent his career representing municipalities and who contributed tirelessly and unselfishly to Florida’s municipal community. Recipients are recognized for their individual contribution to the field of municipal law during the previous year, as well as his or her career contributions to date.

Cloud is board certified in City, County and Local Government Law, and has represented over 80 Florida cities, including six as city attorney. He has represented local governments since 1980 and currently serves as city attorney in four cities in Central Florida and general counsel to the Utilities Commission of New Smyrna Beach. Cloud previously served as president of the FMAA in 2015 and has presented on municipal topics to the group since 1992.

FMAA was formally organized during late 1981, and adopted its constitution in May 1982. Its membership consists of over 600 attorneys who specialize in the legal representation of municipalities. Learn more about the Paul S. Buchman Award and access the list of previous recipients here.

