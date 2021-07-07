Graycliff Partners Acquires Gold Tech Industries

GTI is the first of a number of acquisitions targeted within the semi-cap space for current fund

Graycliff Partners LP announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Gold Tech Industries (“GTI”), a provider of metal finishing and plating services for the semiconductor and aerospace industries.

Based in Tempe, AZ, GTI provides precision gold, silver, chrome and nickel-plating for a global customer base. Gold plating is a key feature of metal components used in certain semi-cap equipment, allowing for uniform heating and reflectivity throughout a semiconductor chamber. GTI products have a direct effect on the silicon wafer and are critical to its overall yield and performance. The company’s extensive knowledge and 30-year history allow delivery of these specialized, niche services at high levels of quality and reliability.

“This is an exciting step in our company’s history,” said Dan Skinner, GTI’s CEO and owner of the business since 1990. “Graycliff has been a reasonable and reliable counterpart throughout this process, and we are confident they will be a trusted partner for our employees and customers as the company enters its next chapter. Graycliff’s prior experience and success in the semiconductor and aerospace industries will allow the company to accelerate growth.”

“Having spent my entire career in the semi-cap industry, GTI’s knowledge of metal-plating and ability to execute on time with high quality is unparalleled in the space,” said Dan Rubin, Graycliff Operating Advisor. “We look forward to working closely with the team to better serve our customers.”

“This is the first institutional capital for GTI and will allow it to accelerate its growth with current and new customers alike,” said Duke Punhong, Graycliff Managing Partner. “We have significant experience in the semi-cap industry and expect GTI to be the first of a number of acquisitions within the space for our current fund.”

GTI is the third investment in Graycliff’s fourth private equity fund, Graycliff Private Equity Partners IV LP. The current fund is a continuation of the firm’s strategy of making equity investments in lower middle market companies, with a focus on acquiring and/or partnering with founder and family-owned businesses in the manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution sectors.

Graycliff Partners is an investment firm focused on making lower middle market investments, typically in manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution businesses. Through dedicated equity and credit funds, Graycliff provides capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth and expansion. For more information about Graycliff Partners visit www.graycliffpartners.com.

