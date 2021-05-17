Graylog : Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

Graylog Wins Editor’s Choice in Security Information Event Management (SIEM) in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021

Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management solutions, today announced it has won an Editor's Choice Award in Security Information Event Management (SIEM) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Andy Grolnick, CEO of Graylog. “We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading InfoSec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased.”

Graylog’s log management platform provides the scalability, speed, and flexibility security teams need to effectively and efficiently engage in threat hunting activities. Graylog can consume, parse, normalize, and enrich any structured or semi-structured data, including other SOC and NOC tools, and then generate events and alerts from that data. These capabilities make the platform ideal for SIEM use cases such as incident investigation and proactive threat hunting.

“Graylog embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ABOUT GRAYLOG

Deployed in more than 50,000 installations worldwide, Graylog is a leading centralized log management solution built to open standards for capturing, storing, and enabling real-time analysis of terabytes of machine data. Graylog delivers a better user experience by making analysis ridiculously fast and efficient using a more cost-effective and flexible architecture. Thousands of IT professionals rely on Graylog’s scalability, comprehensive access to complete data, and exceptional user experience to solve security, compliance, operational, and DevOps issues every day. Purpose-built for modern log analytics, Graylog removes complexity from data exploration, compliance audits, and threat hunting so users can quickly and easily find meaning in data and act faster. For more information, visit https://graylog.org

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

