Grazitti Interactive : Announces the Launch of Their SAP S/4HANA (Cloud) Alteryx Connector

02/25/2021 | 01:01pm EST
Grazitti Interactive, global digital services provider and innovation leader, recently announced the launch of their SAP S/4HANA (Cloud) Alteryx Connector. The release strengthens Grazitti’s commitment to empowering data analysts in making data-driven decisions powered by unified access to metrics on Alteryx from a range of platforms.

Grazitti’s SAP S/4HANA (Cloud) Alteryx Connector enables you to seamlessly integrate your SAP S/4HANA (Cloud) database with Alteryx. Read on to learn how it helps you drive business decisions with data-powered insights.

“Our focus is on powering business growth with informed decision-making and the SAP S/4 HANA (Cloud) Alteryx Connector is the latest in Grazitti’s range of custom Alteryx connectors enabling this,” says Sapna Gupta, Business Manager, Analytics.

“The connector enables you to seamlessly integrate your SAP S/4HANA (Cloud) database with Alteryx”, explains Sapna, “giving you quick connectivity, robust data protection, Alteryx compatibility, automated data fetch, and complete customization.”

“With simple drag-and-drop tools helping you blend, prepare, and process data, the SAP S/4 HANA (Cloud) Alteryx connector enables you to track enterprise purchase and sales orders, along with purchase/sales contracts. In addition to this, you can pull objects such as segment, cost, and ledger”, says Sapna.

“With the number of data points constantly on the rise, you need integrated access to metrics on Alteryx from multiple platforms. In addition to this, one of the major obstacles to bringing in new data science tools is technical compatibility. This also affects the efficiency of your data integration efforts”, explains Alok Ramsisaria, CEO, Grazitti Interactive.

“Centralizing data in Alteryx enables you to make quick and informed business decisions. I am therefore delighted to announce the launch of the SAP S/4HANA (Cloud) Alteryx Connector. The release further strengthens the resolve of our analytics team to continue delighting customers with best-in-class Alteryx connectors and analytics solutions”, he added.

About Grazitti’s Alteryx Connectors

Grazitti, an Alteryx partner, has come up with 50+ connectors to help businesses get unified access to metrics from a range of data points. The connectors enable data analysts to integrate platforms such as social media & marketing channels, databases, online advertising tools, CRM systems, digital marketing software, eCommerce stores, and more, with Alteryx.

About Grazitti Interactive

Grazitti powers businesses of all sizes with data-driven decision-support, dynamic digital marketing, enriched customer interactions, and engaged online communities. With expertise on a range of platforms such as Alteryx, Looker, Tableau, MuleSoft, Hadoop, Redshift, Snowflake, BigQuery, Zuora, and TensorFlow—the company helps Fortune 500 companies across verticals solve complex data challenges with ETL, cloud data warehouse management, data visualization, machine learning solutions, and more.


© Business Wire 2021
