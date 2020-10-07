Great American Insurance Group : Announces the Retirement of Ronald J. Brichler, Executive Vice President

Great American Insurance Group announces the retirement of Ronald (Ron) J. Brichler, Executive Vice President within its Property & Casualty Group, effective January 2021.

Mr. Brichler began his 44-year career at American Financial Group in 1976. He held various positions within Great American’s Finance and Corporate Development departments, and in 1984, became the CFO for Great American’s insurance brokerage subsidiary, American Business Insurance. In 1988, he assumed leadership of the Property & Casualty Group’s Specialty Human Services Division before moving to the Crop Division as Divisional President. As President of the Crop Division, Mr. Brichler was instrumental in growing that division into the largest business within the Property & Casualty Group, as well as one of the largest in the crop insurance industry. In 1998, he was promoted to a Group Reporting Officer, a position he has held for more than 20 years. During his tenure, he worked with almost every property and casualty business and provided leadership to multiple strategic initiatives for the Company.

Mr. Brichler is a past Chairman of the Board of Directors of both the American Association of Crop Insurers (AACI) and National Crop Insurance Services (NCIS).

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed September 11, 2019). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

