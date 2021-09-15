Great American Insurance Group :'s PolicySweet® Introduces Coverage for Home-Based Businesses

Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce a new product offering through PolicySweet®, its end-to-end online experience for small business customers. PolicySweet, which allows small business owners to research, shop, quote and purchase insurance online, is expanding its coverage to include HomeHQSM, a policy designed for home-based businesses to provide coverage for business liabilities that a homeowners or renters policy does not typically include.

“A HomeHQ policy can protect at-home businesses and their owners from the unexpected,” said Rich Suter, Divisional President, Great American Alternative Markets. “Our research indicates that most home-based businesses do not have insurance. HomeHQ is an affordable, easy-to-purchase option for home entrepreneurs, giving them peace of mind that their operations are covered for the most common risks.”

HomeHQ coverage from PolicySweet is designed for home-based businesses with four or fewer employees, and includes the following coverage:

Business Liability Insurance : It may protect against third-party bodily injury, associated medical costs and legal claims filed against your business.

: It may protect against third-party bodily injury, associated medical costs and legal claims filed against your business. Business Property Insurance : It could protect your business from loss due to fire, wind and more. Property liability insurance replaces business property caused by a covered loss.

: It could protect your business from loss due to fire, wind and more. Property liability insurance replaces business property caused by a covered loss. Business Stock Insurance: It may cover the cost of replacing business inventory or merchandise in the event that it is lost, stolen or damaged.

HomeHQ policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, Great American Assurance Company, Great American Alliance Insurance Company, and Great American Insurance Company of New York, authorized insurers in all 50 states and the D.C.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed January 28, 2021. The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

