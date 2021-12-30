Great Day Improvements Acquires Champion Windows

Great Day Improvements, LLC, has added Champion Windows to its portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands of home improvement products and services. Great Day Improvements is the parent company of Patio Enclosures, Stanek Windows, APEX Energy Solutions, Hartshorn Custom Contracting, and most recently Universal Windows Direct. Champion Windows is a leading direct-to-consumer company headquartered in Sharonville, OH outside of Cincinnati, OH.

Great Day Improvements has led a coordinated effort to transform its business by bringing Champion Windows into its family of brands following the addition of Universal Windows Direct this past November.

“So much has happened in the last two months and we are thrilled that both Champion Windows and Universal Windows Direct could be added to our company. Great Day Improvements was built by entrepreneurs and continues to have the entrepreneurial mindset that focuses on a never-ending drive for improvement and serving customers. Both Champion and Universal have this mindset and are perfect partners going forward,” said Michael Hoy, CEO of Great Day Improvements. “Champion Windows strengthens Great Day’s position as a national leader in replacement windows and sunrooms and creates new opportunities for improvement and growth. Our shared vision is an organization that has a differentiated approach to marketing, systems, technology, products, service, and, most importantly, people.”

“We believe the moves we’ve made in the last few months will enable us to create a home improvement company with the scale and scope to successfully serve the direct-to-consumer business model on a national basis,” said Ed Weinfurtner, executive chairman of GDI. “We’ve taken a giant step forward on this vision by joining forces with Champion and Universal and declaring our intentions to invest in building our business. Our expanded team knows this space well and are leaders in this industry. With Great Day Improvements, Universal Windows Direct, and now Champion coming together we can provide an even better experience for our customers.”

“For more than six decades, we’ve built quality products backed by excellent customer service, and Great Day Improvements has those same qualities,” said Todd Dickson, CEO of Champion Windows. “As the direct-to-consumer industry in the home improvement marketplace continues to mature, Great Day Improvements is the right partner at the right time to position Champion for continued growth and success. All of us at Champion are looking forward to working with Michael, Ed and the rest of the Great Day team.”

Hoy will lead the combined companies, and Dickson will continue to lead Champion’s executive team.

About Great Day Improvements, LLC

Great Day Improvements is headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area and is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of branded premium home improvement products, including Patio Enclosures brand sunrooms and screen rooms; Stanek brand windows and patio doors; Apex Energy Solutions energy efficient windows and doors; Hartshorn Custom Contracting pool enclosures and lanais; and most recently, Universal Windows Direct brand windows and doors. Great Day Improvements has an expanding workforce of over 1,000 employees across 62 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. The company has been named to REMODELING Magazine’s 550 List and Qualified Remodeler’s Top 500 List, and is among Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing private companies. Great Day Improvements has an excellent reputation with an A+ rating from the BBB and an overall Google rating of 4.6 with over 2,500 reviews. To learn more, visit www.patioenclosures.com, www.stanekwindows.com, www.greatdayimprovements.com, www.hccscreens.com, www.apexenergygroup.com, www.universalwindowsdirect.com.

About Champion Windows

Champion Windows (aka Champion Home Exterior Products) is headquartered in the Cincinnati, Ohio area and is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of branded premium home improvement products including windows, doors, siding, and sunrooms. Champion has a workforce of over 1,100 employees across 47 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. It was founded in 1953 in Cincinnati as a manufacturer of aluminum storm windows, storm doors, awnings and screen rooms, and has grown into one of the largest remodeling companies in the country. All of the company’s products are made in the USA and are backed by an industry-leading Limited Lifetime Warranty. To learn more, visit https://www.championwindow.com/.

