Great Day Improvements' Growth Garners National Attention

Nation’s 11th largest remodeler named among fastest growing companies by INC. Magazine

Great Day Improvements, LLC, best known for its Patio Enclosures and Stanek Windows brands, was recently recognized for its growth by two national publications.

Qualified Remodeler ranked Great Day 11th on its 43rd annual ranking of the nation’s top 500 residential remodeling companies, and Inc. Magazine named the company among the fastest growing private companies in America in its annual Inc. 5000. Great Day has made Qualified Remodeler’s list of largest remodelers for several years (last year the company ranked number 18). This is the first time the company has been named to the Inc. 5000.

“We think it’s an amazing accomplishment to be just one step away from being one of the nation’s 10 largest residential remodelers, and to also be named to Inc.’s list of the fastest growing private companies in America,” said Michael Hoy, President and CEO of Great Day Improvements. “We focus on growth through improved performance, geographic expansion and acquisition, and that focus has worked well for us.”

Since 2018, Great Day has seen an increase of 340 percent in patio enclosure projects, and a surge of 188% in replacement windows. Hoy said the growth has been driven by a number of elements.

“For starters, we’ve focused on organic growth by expanding into 41 new markets in the last few years, and we’re now in 62 markets across the U.S., with more to come,” said Hoy. “Our growth has also been fueled by recent residential remodeling trends, such as people working from home and needing more space, bringing the outside inside with better outdoor living spaces, and older homeowners making improvements to their homes so they can age in place.

“Our acquisition of Apex Energy Solutions and Hartshorn Custom Contracting has also powered our growth,” noted Hoy. “We’ll continue to explore opportunities to acquire businesses that will help us grow and fit within our direct-to-consumer strategy.

“Finally, our business has grown significantly because we provide high quality, custom-made solutions to our customers, and they love how it changes their homes,” he said. “That customer satisfaction is reflected in our reviews and ratings; we have over 2300 reviews on Google with an average score of 4.6 stars (out of 5), and we have an A rating with the Better Business Bureau.”

While Great Day’s two leading brands—Patio Enclosures and Stanek Windows—have been around since 1966 and 1988, respectively, Hoy said the company has really made huge strides in the last few years.

“We’ve come a long way in a relatively short period of time, but this is only the beginning,” said Hoy. “Our success is a testament to the trust our customers put in us every day to help make the most of their homes, as well as the hard work and dedication of our employees in helping us reach our growth goals.”

About Great Day Improvements, LLC

Great Day Improvements is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of branded premium building products, including Patio Enclosures brand sunrooms and screen rooms; Stanek brand windows and patio doors; Apex Energy Solutions energy efficient windows and doors; and Hartshorn Custom Contracting pool enclosures and lanai’s. In the last 5 years, Great Day Improvements has more than quadrupled in size and footprint, expanding its workforce to over 740 employees across 62 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. The company has been named to REMODELING Magazine’s 550 List and Qualified Remodeler’s Top 500 List, and is among Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing private companies. Great Day Improvements has an excellent reputation with an A rating from the BBB and an overall Google rating of 4.5 with over 2,300 reviews. To learn more, visit www.patioenclosures.com, www.stanekwindows.com, www.greatdayimprovements.com, www.hccscreens.com, www.apexenergygroup.com.

