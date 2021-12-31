Great Expressions Dental Centers Affiliates With Amazing Dental Group

Affiliation expands Great Expressions' Michigan footprint, continues growth of patient-centric dental care across United States.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Expressions Dental Centers (GEDC) announced its affiliation with Amazing Dental Group, a patient care centric, fast-growing, Michigan-based Dental Services Organization with practices across the greater Detroit market.

"Great Expressions family welcomes Amazing Dental Group," said Nilesh Rajadhyax, Chief Acquisitions and Transformation Officer for GEDC. "Dawsar Najor and Dr. Nawras Najor have built an excellent patient-centric group that mirrors our care philosophy well. This affiliation strengthens our ability to deliver more services for our Michigan communities. As GEDC continues the M&A momentum, we could not be more pleased to be partnering with such a terrific group, filled with such high quality and inspiring people."

Amazing Dental founders Dawsar and Nawras Najor will join GEDC's team post-acquisition. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Great Expressions. We share the mission of promoting exceptional dental care in all communities that we serve. Their clinical and operational leadership will help Amazing achieve the next chapter of its growth story," said Amazing Dental founder Dawsar Najor.

2021 has been a growth-focused year for GEDC, including completing their third acquisition in recent months. "Our goal has been to seek affiliation with exceptional dental groups and Amazing Dental Group has a strong history of exceptional care and development of clinical staff. Our goal is to continue affiliating with premier dental providers and continue delivering exceptional care in our communities," said Adesh Ramchandran, CEO of GEDC. GEDC seeks to affiliate with both group and single practices across the United States.

About Great Expressions Dental Centers

For over 45 years, Great Expressions Dental Centers has been a leader in preventative dental care, orthodontics and specialty care with dental offices in nine states. Great Expressions is consistently recognized for contributions to improving oral health through quality and safety initiatives, affordable dental care services, patient convenience, research and more. For more information, please visit www.greatexpressions.com.

About Amazing Dental Group

Amazing Dental Group is a fast-growing, Michigan-based dental services organization with practices in the greater Detroit market focused on customer satisfaction and quality care. For more information, please visit www.amazingdentalgroup.com.

Contact: nilesh@greatexpressions.com

