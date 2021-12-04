Great Lakes Regional Integrated Agriculture Development Project - P161781

The development objectives of the Great Lakes Regional Integrated Agriculture Development Project for Burundi are: (i) to increase agricultural productivity and commercialization in targeted areas in the territory of the recipient and improve agricultural regional integration; and (ii) to provide immediate and effective response in the event of an eligible crisis or emergency. The project comprises of four components. The first component, smallholder...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

