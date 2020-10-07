Log in
Great Lakes Veneer : Introduces Naturís™ Veneer Wood Paper for Labels and Packaging

10/07/2020 | 06:01am EDT

In competitive global markets where consumer brands must innovate to stand out on shelves, innovative packaging is in high demand.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005077/en/

Example of Great Lakes Veneer's Naturís™ product – real wood veneer paper prime for product labels and packaging (Photo: Great Lakes Veneer)

Example of Great Lakes Veneer's Naturís™ product – real wood veneer paper prime for product labels and packaging (Photo: Great Lakes Veneer)

Great Lakes Veneer is helping foster that innovation, announcing today the launch of Naturís™—a natural veneer wood paper prime for product labels that will give designers and marketers a new option for elevating their retail brands.

“When it comes to engaging consumers, there’s nothing like the feel of authentic wood grain on a label,” said Nick Rogers, Product and Business Development Manager, Great Lakes Veneer. “With Naturís, label designers and brand marketers can go against the grain of traditional labels in favor of a natural, memorable tactile experience that gives them a true edge on the shelf.”

Naturís provides the canvas that creates multisensory consumer interactions. Shoppers can touch and experience the feel of genuine wood grain on product labels and packages. The Naturís wood paper surface is smooth enough for printing with a crisp visual impact.

Naturís is sold as pressure-sensitive labels in rolls and sheets. The material is unique in that it is designed to be printed using a range of techniques—with foil, embossed or with heavy coverage, with and without topcoats.

The launch of Naturís expands the expertise and capabilities of Great Lakes Veneer—a technology- and service-focused manufacturer known for meticulous care and superior wood veneer—following its purchase of the assets of Wisconsin-based Graphic Woods Technologies.

“This technology allows Great Lakes Veneer to bring its manufacturing expertise and on-time delivery reputation to new markets,” said Dave Williams, President, Great Lakes Veneer. “As demand for premium brand experiences increase, we expect the use of wood paper, particularly wood labels, to follow.”

With new equipment that can slice wood veneer paper-thin, Great Lakes Veneer engineers achieve precise cuts that deliver a higher end wood paper product. As a result, Naturís wood paper provides a sophisticated look and feel on wood labels and other packaging—from beverage labels to cosmetics packaging and beyond.

About Great Lakes Veneer

Great Lakes Veneer is the cutting-edge veneer wood manufacturer using high-quality logs, precise technical processes and the most sophisticated manufacturing system to make premium wood veneer—all with bend-over-backward customer service, from development through delivery. Learn more at greatlakesveneer.com or by calling 715-754-2501.


© Business Wire 2020
