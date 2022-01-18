Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Great River Energy to Sign Agreement with Apex Clean Energy for 400 MW Discovery Wind

01/18/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agreement Will Deliver Power From One of the Region’s Largest Renewable Resources to Twin Cities via High-Voltage Direct-Current Transmission Line

Great River Energy has reached an agreement in principle with Apex Clean Energy to receive renewable energy from a 400 megawatt (MW) wind energy project in McLean County, North Dakota.

The Discovery Wind project, expected to reach commercial operations in 2025, will be the single largest wind project in North Dakota and will deliver renewable energy over the 436-mile high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission system.

The project will fulfill a significant portion of the renewable energy needs for Great River Energy’s power supply transition and deliver wind energy west of the Twin Cities. The electric cooperative announced in 2020 plans to phase out the remaining coal in its power supply portfolio and more than double its renewable energy.

“We are transforming the way we produce electricity and serve our member-owner cooperatives,” said Great River Energy President and Chief Executive Officer David Saggau. “Our members will enjoy stable wholesale electric rates for years while providing clean and reliable energy to Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin.”

Great River Energy is also converting the coal-based Spiritwood Station power plant located near Jamestown, North Dakota, to be fueled primarily with natural gas and developing a 1 MW, multi-day grid battery in Cambridge, Minnesota.

Great River Energy has long had operations in McLean County through its 1,100 MW Coal Creek Station power plant and the western terminus of the HVDC transmission system. Great River Energy is in the process of selling the power plant and transmission system to Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line, respectively. The transaction will be finalized upon approval from Great River Energy’s member-owner cooperatives and progress toward successful implementation of the Discovery Wind project.

The agreement with Apex Clean Energy comes less than two weeks after Great River Energy announced it secured capacity on the HVDC transmission system for renewable energy development. Discovery Wind’s location near an existing power plant provides a unique opportunity to interconnect a very large project to the constrained Midwest electric grid.

“This announcement shows our dedication to being partners in clean energy with Great River Energy, and it delivers on verbal promises we made when we first announced our intent to purchase Coal Creek Station,” said Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line President Stacy Tschider. “This is just one of many carbon-neutral objectives we intend to fulfill, culminating with the successful implementation of carbon capture and sequestration at Coal Creek Station.”

Great River Energy’s power supply transition has the cooperative on track to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by more than 80% by 2025, achieving Minnesota’s emissions target decades ahead of schedule.

“Working with Great River Energy, Rainbow Energy Center, and Nexus Line, not only will we deliver clean power to a major market, but we will be able to use capacity on an existing pathway to do so—a rare and valuable arrangement in the saturated MISO market,” said Apex Clean Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Goodwin. “This innovative solution enables the Discovery Wind project, thereby delivering a multitude of benefits to its North Dakota community, including both preserving and creating critical local jobs.”

About Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: to accelerate the shift to clean energy. Through origination, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 300 professionals uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information about how Apex is building the energy company of the future, visit apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Great River Energy

Great River Energy, based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a not-for-profit wholesale electric power cooperative that provides electricity to 28 member-owner distribution cooperatives. Together, our systems provide power to approximately two-thirds of Minnesota geographically and parts of Wisconsin, serving more than 700,000 families, farms and businesses. Learn more at greatriverenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pTCM Group announces preliminary 2021 results with revenues in line with expectations, but earnings below expectations
AQ
12:13pKohl's Comments on Macellum's Statement and Reaffirms Strategic Progress
BU
12:12pAT&T to delay some 5G deployment in bid to address aviation standoff
RE
12:12pS&p/experian consumer credit default indices show higher rates for all loan types in december 2021
PR
12:12pPoorest should get EU climate fund sooner, lawmakers say
RE
12:12pTVO Original 'Subjects of Desire' challenges harmful narratives about beauty and Black women
GL
12:12pTVO Original 'Subjects of Desire' challenges harmful narratives about beauty and Black women
GL
12:10pVOGO : New consortium created to meet the global challenges around the prevention and detection of concussion in sports.
PU
12:10pOpen Market Operations - 18 January 2022
PU
12:10pWORKDAY : Trust Within a Changing World
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push for values as well as profi..
5The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors

HOT NEWS