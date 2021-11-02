Great collaboration makes great product

SINGAPORE, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Realm (RISE Studio) is very excited to announce about two of very important advisors. Since Real Realm is a Blockchain-based war strategy game.



The company would like to be advised on the Game development and also Blockchain (technical) side. At this point, two important advisors will be advising Real Realm on the way.

They represent for 2 most important factors to lead the project to sustainable growth.

Gia Le - President of MEcorp

He’s one of the strategic advisors of Real Realm project with over 20 years of experience in the mobile payment and game development industry. Currently the chairman of MECorp as known as the pioneer leading mobile game company in Vietnam. He is also the President of PayME - one of the familiar payment gateway in Vietnam.

Mecorp has invested in RISE Studio (developer of Real Realm) & help the company develop the product in a fast way and Mr Gia also helped Real Realm to be clear about the vision to inspire the traditional gamers step into the blockchain game field.

Thanks to that, Real Realm has a strategy to build different products and unique gameplay, meeting the user expectations.

Johnny Tri Dung - CBO of Kardiachain

He’s a highly qualified project and growth manager, with regional as well as local experience with Facebook, Youtube, Tiki… and recently at KardiaChain. Linkedin address

Kardiachain is one of the pioneer Blockchain companies in the industry, with knowledge of Blockchain development. Until today they helped many projects to raise capital, community and marketing. They already have a quite big ecosystem in the industry.

Real Realm will be getting advice regarding Blockchain development and investment decision from Kardiachain, which will help the company to grow user base rapidly.

What’s Coming Next?

In Real Realm, cooperation is one of the key things to building something sustainable. Backers are one of the key criteria of a successful Blockchain project and the company is so honoured to be backed by very powerful and talented backers.

Both of the advisors will be so beneficial for Real Realm development. Both on the Game and Blockchain (Technical side) development side.

