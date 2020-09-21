GreatBizTools : WebAssess Wins “Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID19” in 8th Annual 2020 CEO World Awards®

Pre-hire assessment tool WebAssess helps HR leaders select candidates best suited for new Work From Home telecommuting landscape

GreatBizTools, an HR technology company with a 40-year history helping enterprises and small businesses improve their hiring and skills programs, today announced that CEO World Awards®, the world’s top C-Level and executive achievement awards program, has named GreatBizTools WebAssess “Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID19” in the 8th Annual 2020 CEO World Awards.

CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year’s most outstanding initiatives and achievements. Chief Executive Officers also known as CEO lead the development of the organization’s short- and long-term strategy. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

“We are thrilled that WebAssess has been selected a winner of 'Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID19' to help people in this challenging landscape,” said Denise Leaser, CEO, GreatBizTools. “Most companies know that there will be no ‘return to normal.’ The future of work has changed, and it has changed permanently. This award further validates our mission to assist HR leaders to successfully navigate these many new challenges.”

WebAssess is a pre-hire assessment tool based on science, helping HR leaders select the candidates with the ideal skills, abilities and personality traits that make them better suited for the new Work From Home challenges faced by organizations today. WebAssess can help by remotely screening candidates in a more effective and unbiased manner than in-person in offices, addressing many recruitment concerns by quickly and remotely identifying the right people for the right job. Unbiased assessments help you create opportunities for more people while diversifying your workforce.

To celebrate this award, and because companies are struggling right now as a result of the pandemic, WebAssess is offering the full WebAssess product free with no obligation until October 15, 2020. Register here: https://www.greatbiztools.com/index.cfm/go/register.index/.

“Companies are beginning to hire again and they will need all the help they can get,” added Leaser. “It doesn’t have to be costly to use a turnkey solution like WebAssess, but using one will save organizations a lot of money. We are happy to assist during these unprecedented times.”

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in November.

For a complete list of the 2020 CEO World Award winners, visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners/

About the CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean & Central and South America, Middle East and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Learn more about the CEO World Awards at https://ceoworldawards.com

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide’s Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com

About GreatBizTools

Headquartered in Naples, FL, GreatBizTools is an award-winning HR technology company with a 40-year history helping enterprises and small businesses improve their hiring and skills programs. MyInnerGenius is an ed tech innovation which uses cognitive tools to helps match employees and students to careers which complement their innate skills and abilities. The company is also the developer of WebAssess, an online pre-hire assessment tool used by many of the leading brands and Fortune 500 companies. Join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005124/en/