Greater New Orleans Foundation Activates Disaster Response & Restoration Fund for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New Orleans Foundation (Foundation) announced that it will accept donations to its Disaster Response & Restoration Fund in response to Hurricane Ida. The fund provides grants that support local nonprofits leading short, medium, and long-term response and recovery efforts. The Foundation has also provided immediate grants totaling $50,000 to five organizations that have a regional reach, are staged to respond, and are coordinating their response with local and regional emergency managers.

Donations can be made to the Disaster Response and Restoration Fund by visiting www.gnof.org .

The Greater New Orleans Foundation is the community foundation for the 13-parish Southeast Louisiana region (Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Washington Parishes) and has a board approved disaster response strategy that prioritizes Equity, Resilience, Nonprofit Sustainability, and Civic Participation.

The Foundation's Disaster Response and Restoration Fund is positioned to respond immediately and has responded to every major disaster in the region since Hurricane Katrina.

In anticipation of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana, the Greater New Orleans Foundation last week made five separate $10,000 grants to organizations that are staged and ready to provide emergency food and water and assist with road clearing in coordination with local governments (Second Harvest Food Bank, Red Cross, Team Rubicon, World Central Kitchen, and Via Link 211). Next, the Foundation will fund nonprofits that provide legal aid and technical assistance for residents working to navigate applications for assistance; support mucking and gutting operations; provide shelter for residents who are not able to return home; and more.

"As a region and as a Foundation, we are not strangers to disasters, nor are we new to responding to them," said Andy Kopplin, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. "With the support of generous donors and partners, we are positioned to respond to the threat of Hurricane Ida headed to our region and get resources into the hands of nonprofits working on the front lines to support our communities when disaster strikes."

Through the Disaster Response & Restoration Fund, the Foundation also mobilizes and supports a network of voluntary and community organizations active in disasters (VOADS and COADS) whose expertise is deployed locally, nationally, and internationally. And the fund is used to honor the tradition of "paying it forward" by coordinating with a network of community foundations when disaster strikes other communities to get immediate support to the most vulnerable citizens. The Disaster Response & Restoration Fund provides immediate relief as well as long-term rebuilding support.

"As our City and region respond to Hurricane Ida, it is essential our nonprofits have the resources they need to lift up our residents after the storm," said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "That is why I'm asking anyone that can to contribute to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's Disaster Response and Restoration Fund so our nonprofits have what they need to take care of our most vulnerable populations."

With the capability to get dollars where they are most needed within 48 hours, the Foundation has pre-registered over 20 organizations from across Southeast Louisiana to receive expedited grants should they be active in responding to the disaster. The Foundation also recently hosted a hurricane preparedness workshop to help local nonprofit organizations get ready for disaster and prepare their continuity of operations plans. Representatives from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and local emergency management offices from Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany parishes were on hand to share their expertise with the 75 nonprofits in attendance.

"Right now, our region is facing yet another destructive hurricane," said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. "Like we always do, we will come together with our nonprofit partners in its aftermath so we can support our community. If you are able, please contribute to the Greater New Orleans Foundation's Disaster Response and Restoration Fund to ensure our nonprofits have the resources they need to get us back on our feet."

With roots extending nearly 100 years, the Greater New Orleans Foundation has been connecting generous people to the causes that spark their passion. As one of the most trusted philanthropic organizations in the region, we work every day to drive positive impact through philanthropy, leadership, and action in our thirteen-parish region. In addition to grantmaking, we convene people, resources, and ideas to create intelligent strategies and solutions to meet our region's greatest challenges. We are proud to serve as a vocal civic leader with our partners to ensure a vibrant, sustainable, and just region for all. Learn more at www.gnof.org .

