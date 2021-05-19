Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce : Capital City Home Loans is Proud to Welcome Jay Ralstin, Branch Manager, to their Tallahassee team.

Lawrenceville, Ga. - Capital City Home Loans is proud to welcome Jay Ralstin as Branch Manager of their Tallahassee office. Jay is an established leader in the mortgage industry and is a past President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Florida. In a complex and ever-changing industry, Jay insists on accessibility, efficiency, and communication for himself and his team, to ensure the highest levels of client service.

At Capital City Home Loans, we are focused on the clients and communities we serve. Whether it is providing guidance through the application process, educating homebuyers on available mortgage programs, or building awareness of homeowner eligibility, our collective goal is the success of each and every person pursuing their dream of homeownership. Capital City Home Loans is client-focused and community-driven.

Capital City Home Loans is located at 1545 Raymond Diehl Rd, Suite 110, Tallahassee, FL 32308. For more information on who we are and what we do, please visit cchl.com.