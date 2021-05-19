Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce : Capital City Home Loans is Proud to Welcome Jay Ralstin, Branch Manager, to their Tallahassee team.

05/19/2021 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lawrenceville, Ga. - Capital City Home Loans is proud to welcome Jay Ralstin as Branch Manager of their Tallahassee office. Jay is an established leader in the mortgage industry and is a past President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Florida. In a complex and ever-changing industry, Jay insists on accessibility, efficiency, and communication for himself and his team, to ensure the highest levels of client service.

At Capital City Home Loans, we are focused on the clients and communities we serve. Whether it is providing guidance through the application process, educating homebuyers on available mortgage programs, or building awareness of homeowner eligibility, our collective goal is the success of each and every person pursuing their dream of homeownership. Capital City Home Loans is client-focused and community-driven.

Capital City Home Loans is located at 1545 Raymond Diehl Rd, Suite 110, Tallahassee, FL 32308. For more information on who we are and what we do, please visit cchl.com.

Disclaimer

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aVUZIX  : Softfoundry and Porsche China to Host in Mandarin a Remote Assistance Software Demo on M-Series Smart Glasses
PR
10:50aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We help bring Reflective Garden to life
PU
10:50aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We offer support to Romsey Foodbank
PU
10:48aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A  : Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO
RE
10:48aBrussels to chide UK over handling of EU citizens at borders
RE
10:48aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A  : Announcement for assumption of duties of legal counsel
PU
10:48aDYNATRACE  : Accelerating innovation with Kubernetes and Dynatrace
PU
10:48aEstonia and Germany sign a joint declaration on development cooperation
PU
10:48aPAUL WEISS RIFKIND WHARTON & GARRISON LLP  : Conair Acquired by American Securities
PU
10:48aPAUL WEISS RIFKIND WHARTON & GARRISON LLP  : KKR to Acquire Majority Position in ERM From OMERS and AIMCo
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks fall as inflation concerns mount
5Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

HOT NEWS