Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flows

10/01/2022 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Interconnector gas link between Greece and Bulgaria to start commercial operation

SOFIA (Reuters) - Greece and Bulgaria started commercial operation of a long-delayed gas pipeline on Saturday which will help decrease southeast Europe's dependence on Russian gas and boost energy security.

The 182-km pipeline will provide a relief to Bulgaria, which has been struggling to secure gas supplies at affordable prices since the end of April, when Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) cut off deliveries over Sofia's refusal to pay in roubles.

Russia has decreased its gas deliveries to Europe after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, leaving European Union countries scrambling to secure alternative supplies amid surging prices.

"This pipeline is a game changer. It's a game changer for Bulgaria and for Europe's energy security. And it means freedom. It means freedom from dependency on Russian gas," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during an inauguration ceremony in Sofia attended by the leaders of Bulgaria, Greece, Azerbaijan, Romania, Serbia and North Macedonia.

"Both here in Bulgaria and across Europe people are feeling the consequences of Russia's war. But thanks to projects like this, Europe will have enough gas for the winter," she said.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) pipeline will transport 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Azeri gas to Bulgaria.

With an initial capacity of 3 bcm per year and plans to later raise this to 5 bcm, the pipeline could provide non-Russian gas to neighbouring Serbia, North Macedonia, Romania and further to Moldova and Ukraine.

It will carry gas from the northern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in Bulgaria. IGB is linked to another pipeline, part of Southern Gas Corridor that carries Azeri gas to Europe.

On Friday, gas operators in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia proposed to transport increased Azeri shipments through their networks to central Europe.

The 240 million euro ($235.18 million) pipeline is controlled by a joint venture between Bulgarian state energy company BEH, Greek gas utility DEPA and Italy's Edison.

($1 = 1.0205 euros)

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Additional reporting by Kate Abbnet in Brussels and George Georgiopoulos in Athens; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.21% 59.075 Delayed Quote.-24.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aGreece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flows
RE
11:01aVeteran designer Yamamoto dazzles with his unconventional style at Paris Fashion Week
RE
10:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
10:50aU.N. watchdog asks Russian authorities about Ukrainian nuclear plant head
RE
10:48aProtests in Havana flare up for second night as blackouts persist
RE
10:40aMore penguins dying from avian flu at Cape Town's Boulders beach colony
RE
10:25aEbola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak
RE
10:23aSatellite images show Storm Ian destruction
RE
09:34aUkraine encircles Russian forces around Lyman stronghold - military
RE
09:26aFlag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
2Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for grow..
3OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
4Gas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline
5Greece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flo..

HOT NEWS