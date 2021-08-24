Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greece: Introduction of omnibus account at AthexCSD – Withholding tax impact - Update

08/24/2021 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Greece: Introduction of omnibus account at AthexCSD - Withholding tax impact - Update
24.08.2021

Note: This announcement, originally published on 30 April 2021 and updated 19 July 2021, has been further updated to provide clarification on the withholding of tax calculations.

Further to our Announcement A21037, Clearstream Banking1 would like to inform customers of the withholding tax impact on income distributions derived from Greek equities and corporate bonds, which became effective on

12 April 2021

as a consequence of the migration of securities to the new omnibus account at AthexCSD.

Withholding tax rates

The following withholding tax rates apply:

Income type

Default withholding tax rate

Interest distributions from corporate bonds

The withholding tax rate will increase from 0% to 15%

Dividend distributions from equities

No change, the withholding tax rate will remain at 5%

Calculation method

Accrued interest calculations are applicable for withholding tax on interest distributions from corporate bonds.

Important note: The application of accrued interest on transactions that are taking place outside of the AthexCSD remains to be clarified by the market.

Relief at source and standard refund

Relief at source and reclaim of the 15% withholding tax on interest from corporate bonds and the 5% withholding tax on dividend from equities are not available via Clearstream Banking.

Further information

For further information, please contact the Clearstream Banking Tax Help Desk, Clearstream Banking Client Services or your Relationship Officer.

------------------------------------------

1. Clearstream Banking refers collectively to Clearstream Banking S.A., registered office at 42, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B-9248, and Clearstream Banking AG (for Clearstream Banking AG customers using Creation Accounts), registered office at 61, Mergenthalerallee, 65760 Eschborn, Germany and registered in Register B of the Amtsgericht Frankfurt am Main, Germany under number HRB 7500.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - HPQ
AQ
11:25a650 Group's Latest Cloud Market Report Shows US Hyperscalers Set Cloud Revenue and CAPEX Records in 2Q'21
GL
11:24aFederal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with AllNations Bank
PU
11:24aSPECIAL KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT THE ISLAMIC FINTECH LEADERS FORUM - &LDQUO;ENVISIONING TOMORROW : Pioneering the Fintech Wave”
PU
11:24aGARMIN : A Behind-the-scenes Look at Garmin Autopilot Certifications
PU
11:24aUMB FINANCIAL : Helping Clients Build Their Legacies
PU
11:24aCASELLA WASTE : View Presentation
PU
11:24aHORIBA : Sickle Cell Anemia - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers "Chase...
PU
11:24aTECSYS : Debunking 4 Myths About RFID Inventory Management
PU
11:19aMANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Opens New Luxury Urban Resort in Istanbul
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil up 2% on brighter demand outlook and Mexican outage
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

HOT NEWS