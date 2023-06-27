By Emese Bartha

Greece's Public Debt Management Agency plans to conduct four government bond auctions in the second half of the year, it said Tuesday.

The bond auctions are scheduled for July 19, Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15, respectively, it said.

The debt agency will outline its final decision about the execution of each scheduled auction, the bond or bonds to be auctioned and the amount on offer, one day before the auction date, considering information provided by the primary dealers, it said.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-23 0924ET