Greece, UAE agree joint investments in energy, other sectors

ATHENS, May 9 (Reuters) - Greece and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) agreed to jointly fund investments worth 4
billion euros ($4.2 billion) in the Mediterranean country and
explore further cooperation in the energy sector, the Greek
prime minister's office said on Monday.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Crown Prince
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Monday and
discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties as well as the
impact of the war in Ukraine, his office said.
"The renewal of the successful collaboration between the
Hellenic Development Bank and Mubadala Emirates investment fund
and the creation of a joint initiative for investments worth 4
billion euros is of pivotal importance," it said.
Mitsotakis said there was room for further cooperation
between the European Union and the UAE on renewable energy.
"Due to its geographical position, Greece has the potential
to become a gate for natural gas from the Middle East to
Europe," Mitsotakis added. "We would like to explore the
possibilities for further strategic cooperation and the
participation of funds from the UAE in this direction."
As part of its effort to boost the share of renewables in
energy consumption to 35% by 2030 from around 23% now, Greece
wants to install offshore wind parks capable of generating 2
gigawatts by 2030, with required investments seen at 6 billion
euros.
The two countries on Monday signed nine agreements on
technology, energy and health, among other sectors.
($1 = 0.9488 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou
Editing by Mark Potter)