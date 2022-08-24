Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece appoints diplomat as new intelligence service chief

08/24/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS (Reuters) - A Greek parliamentary committee approved on Wednesday the appointment of diplomat Themistoklis Demiris to head the country's intelligence service (EYP) after his predecessor's sacking over a wiretapping scandal.

Demiris, 70, a secretary general at Greece's foreign ministry, has served as ambassador to Italy, Cyprus and the European Union.

His appointment was cleared by the parliament's 19-member institutions and transparency committee after a closed-door hearing, the parliament's president said in a statement.

The ruling New Democracy party has 10 members in the committee. Members of the political opposition did not endorse his appointment, the semi-official Athens News Agency (ANA) said.

Demiris will take over from Panagiotis Kontoleon who resigned earlier this month over the phone tapping scandal.

Kontoleon resigned after it was revealed that the service had tapped the phone of Nikos Androulakis, the leader of the socialist PASOK party, the country's third largest.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose party faces an election next year, said earlier this month he was unaware that Androulakis' phone had been tapped.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23pMexico president chides Israel for 'protecting' ex-official accused in missing students case
RE
12:22pFactbox-Britain's Princess Diana, who died 25 years ago
RE
12:15pUK two-year gilt yields hit post-2008 high as inflation fears mount
RE
12:10pU.S. has responded to Iran's comments on EU nuclear text for revival of pact -State Dept
RE
12:08pTexas Comptroller names BlackRock, Credit Suisse as boycotting fossil fuels
RE
12:08pRussia's July industrial output down 0.5% y/y
RE
12:08pApple sends invitations for sept 7 event at california he…
RE
12:06pStudent debt relief package could lead to deflation, U.S. official says
RE
12:06pSenior u.s. official says for student debt relief plan, people…
RE
12:05pSouth African rand firms as inflation accelerates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
3Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
4Analyst recommendations: Intuit, XPeng, Rio Tinto, Prologis, Charter Co..
5Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..

HOT NEWS