Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece concludes tender for the sale of Skaramangas shipyards

07/07/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS, July 7 (Reuters) - Greece on Wednesday concluded a tender for the sale of Hellenic Shipyards SA, the country's biggest shipyards which has been under special administration, its finance minister said.

The debt-ladden shipyards, based in Skaramangas near Athens, are offering maintenance services to the Greek navy and the sale has been part of Greek government drive to overhaul its loss-making Greek defence industry and boost the country's defence capabilities. A previous tender for the shipyards last year was inconclusive.

Forest Grove submitted the highest bid for the shipyards under administration, offering 25 million euros, Hellenic Shipyards SA said in a statement.

In a separate tender for the sale of a real estate used by the shipyards, Milina Enterprises Company Ltd., linked to Greek ship owner George Prokopiou, submitted the highest bid, offering 37 million euros, Greece's real estate arm, Hellenic Public Properties Company said.

"Today, a months' long effort to solve several issues was completed," Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said in a statement, adding that the total price, including other related assets sold, reached 78 million euros ($92.02 million). ($1 = 0.8476 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pECB to unveil tweaked inflation target, climate role on Thursday
RE
01:47pU.S. SEC to consider new 'sustainable' fund criteria, data disclosure rules
RE
01:47pWise valued at $11 billion in record London direct listing
RE
01:41pGreece concludes tender for the sale of Skaramangas shipyards
RE
01:41pIndustry groups, lawmakers press White House to lift U.S. travel restrictions
RE
01:38pECB postpones publications of June accounts until Friday
RE
01:37pEU to propose new anti-money laundering authority, documents say
RE
01:33pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. Stocks, yields rebound from early declines
RE
01:32pU.S. Stocks, yields rebound from early declines
RE
01:30pFrench economy grew 1% in second quarter as COVID curbs eased - central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
3THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Didi extends fall as Beijing crackdown bodes ill for U.S.-listed China co..

HOT NEWS