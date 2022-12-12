Advanced search
Greece freezes detained socialist's property in European Parliament probe - source

12/12/2022 | 05:38am EST
European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen at the European Parliament in Brussels

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has frozen property in the country belonging to European Parliament vice president Eva Kaili in light of an investigation launched by Belgian authorities into money laundering and corruption at the parliament, a local source told Reuters on Monday.

Four people were arrested and charged with "participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption," prosecutors said in a statement on Sunday.

They did not name the suspects, but a source close to the case said the Greek socialist Kaili was among those charged. Her office did not respond to a request for a comment.

The European Parliament said at the weekend it had suspended Kaili from her duties. The Greek socialist PASOK party said it was expelling her from its ranks.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
