Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece lifts COVID curbs for travellers ahead of key summer season

05/01/2022 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Greece experiences heatwave, in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump.

To fly in or out of the country, travellers were previously required to show either a vaccination certificate, a certificate saying they had recovered from coronavirus or a negative test.

From May 1, passengers and crew will need only to wear a face mask, the civil aviation authority said.

The summer tourism season typically begins after the Greek Orthodox Easter, which was on April 24. Greece is expecting high numbers of visitors this year, with officials predicting revenues reaching 80% of 2019 levels. That was a record year before the pandemic brought travel to a halt.

With infections waning, restaurants and retail shops returned to 100% capacity on Sunday, allowing customers in without proof of vaccination but with a mask.

Greece has reported 3,323,922 cases so far and 29,153 deaths from COVID.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:55aTelefonica turns to Israel's high-tech to boost consumer portfolio
RE
08:48aCivilians evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer
RE
08:46aTrump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
RE
08:44aSwedish govt vows to spend 5 billion crowns boosting unemployment benefit
RE
08:29aThousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis
RE
08:27aPope says Mariupol 'barbarously bombarded', implicitly criticising Russia
RE
08:24aThousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis
RE
08:12aPope says Mariupol 'barbarously bombarded', implicitly criticising Russia
RE
08:09aCivilians evacuated from Azovstal plant - Reuters photographer
RE
08:00aOutspoken market analyst's Chinese social media accounts suspended
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
2Russia should expropriate West's assets over 'theft' of Russian money -..
3Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
4Tata Motors : Press Release
5Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS