Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece reports record daily high of COVID-19 cases

12/28/2021 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks against COVID-19 walk in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece reported a new daily record of 21,657 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, more than double the level of the day before.

"Omicron prevails, so we should be prepared and this should not cause panic," Greek health minister Thanos Plevris told state TV ERT.

The country had reported 9,284 cases on Monday, when the government announced tighter curbs would be put in place from Jan. 3 to Jan. 16 to contain infections, targeting mainly night-time entertainment venues.

Authorities had also tightened curbs last week, mandating masks in open spaces and banning Christmas and New Year festivities in public places.

Greece, which weathered the first wave of the pandemic last year in relatively better shape than some other European countries, has been grappling with a surge in infections in recent weeks that has put a strain on its healthcare system.

There have been a total of 1,105,885 COVID-19 infections in the country since the pandemic began, and the death toll stands at 20,557.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41aExclusive-California commission claims retailers violating plastic bag law
RE
11:38aCoinbase, Marathon Digital, Hut 8 Shares Fall as Cryptocurrencies Decline
DJ
11:36aIranian and Russian officials strike positive tone on nuclear talks
RE
11:34aU.S. House panel eyes interim report by summer 2022 on Jan. 6 attack
RE
11:29a'Horrified' U.N. official condemns reported killings of civilians in Myanmar
RE
11:28aGreece reports record daily high of COVID-19 cases
RE
11:26aGerman bond yields steady as Omicron fears subside
RE
11:24aGambia's Supreme Court dismisses election result challenge
RE
11:24aSoybean futures continue to rise on dry South American weather
RE
11:20aGold perched at one-month high on inflation worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
5World shares take their cue from stronger Wall Street

HOT NEWS